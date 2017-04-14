Strong Is Beautiful! Celebs Who Hit the Gym Instead of the Scale
Let these stars inspire you
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
SERENA WILLIAMS
"I love my body, and I would never change anything about it," Williams said in SELF magazine's September 2016 cover story. "I'm not asking you to like my body. I'm just asking you to let me be me. Because I'm going to influence a girl who does look like me, and I want her to feel good about herself."
2 of 8
MISTY COPELAND
After being told to lose weight in order to pursue a successful ballet career, Copeland stayed true to herself and her athletic frame. "I want to show the ballet world it's possible to do all these things and not be rail-thin or have blonde hair," the American Ballet Theatre's first-ever African-American principal dancer told SELF.
3 of 8
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
What started off as a way to decompress resulted in a loss of inches and increase in confidence. "I feel the best I've ever felt, physically," the reality star shared of her dramatic body transformation, which she maintains with the help of weighted squats, lunges and cardio. "There is so much negativity; you have to find that release. I feel confident and more secure on my own two feet."
4 of 8
ALY RAISMAN
She might be an Olympic gymnast, but Raisman is just like many girls her age when it comes to experiencing body confidence issues: In an Instagram post, she revealed her classmates made fun of her for being "too strong."
The gold medalist addressed her fans and critics in an uplifting post that promoted body positivity — something she preaches: "My muscular arms that were considered weird and gross when I was younger have made me one of the best gymnasts on the planet." She added: "Don't ever let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't look. There is no such thing as a perfect body type."
5 of 8
RONDA ROUSEY
"I grew up thinking that because my body type was common [i.e., athletic], it was a bad thing," the UFC fighter told Cosmopolitan in 2015. "Now that I'm older, I've really begun to realize that my body has developed for a purpose and not just to be looked at."
6 of 8
JENNIFER LOPEZ
How does one nab toned arms, legs and abs à la Lopez's strong physique? Spoiler alert: It's "hard work." The triple threat shared her exercise regimen with PEOPLE. "It's no secret that I love dancing, so it doesn't even feel like exercise to me," she said. "I freestyle dance with Tracy Anderson five times a week. We'll incorporate light weights (3 lbs.) for the arms and moves that focus on the butt and thighs and engage the core."
7 of 8
HILARY DUFF
While plenty of individuals are quick to call Duff their ultimate fitness inspiration (guilty!), the Younger star didn't always embrace her body — particularly her legs. "I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am," she shared on Instagram. That soon changed, resulting in a much more positive outlook: "I began to realize that my legs are strong, and they carry me every single day."
8 of 8
KATE HUDSON
While Hudson feels her best when she's doing Pilates (have you seen her abs?) and eating well, the actress isn't above the occasional cheat meal. "If I happen to be at a restaurant and they send out a dessert, I'm going to eat the dessert," she told Vogue. "And if Mario Batali whips up a pasta, I'm not going to say no!"
See Also
More
More
Sofia Vergara Credits Her Enviable Booty to ‘Sun and Trans Fats’ in Cheeky #TBT Post
Total Divas Star Natalya Says 'People Would Always Make Fun of My Voice' but now 'I Love My Voice!'
High School Girl Pulled Out of Class Due to Dress Code: ‘It’s a Sexist Policy,’ Mom Says
Tacos and Green Juice! What Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Eats in a Day