ALY RAISMAN

She might be an Olympic gymnast, but Raisman is just like many girls her age when it comes to experiencing body confidence issues: In an Instagram post, she revealed her classmates made fun of her for being "too strong."

The gold medalist addressed her fans and critics in an uplifting post that promoted body positivity — something she preaches: "My muscular arms that were considered weird and gross when I was younger have made me one of the best gymnasts on the planet." She added: "Don't ever let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't look. There is no such thing as a perfect body type."