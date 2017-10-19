Stranger Things Actor David Harbour Says ‘Love Handles’ and ‘Eating Sandwiches’ Are Sexy

David Harbour may think humanity is getting less sexy, but he still finds sexiness in surprising places.

The 42-year-old actor — who’s best known for playing police chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things — recently told Women’s Health that he finds it sexy when somebody knows how to eat a sandwich.

“I think about the sexuality of various generations, and I feel like we’re getting less sexy,’ Harbour said. “I look back to the ‘70s and ‘80s and of course we always want to see a beautiful body, but there’s something about showing the sexuality of someone who lives their life, somebody who knows how to eat a sandwich, who occasionally lets this kind of demon out of them — I want more of that.”

“Those are the people I find sexy,” he continued. “I want to bring love handles and eating sandwiches back.”

The actor also opened up about how he was once told he was too fat to play the Blob.

“I auditioned to play the Blob in a Wolverine X-men movie, and at the end of the audition, I squeezed my stomach and was like, ‘I got your Blob right here!’ Then I met with the director and he said, ‘David, you’re a wonderful actor, but we’re worried about your health,'” Harbour said.

“I was like, ‘What do you mean, man?’ And he was like, ‘We saw you had some fat, and we’re worried you’re not healthy enough to carry the suit.’ I was like, ‘Dude, you’re telling me I’m too fat to play the Blob?’ The irony was priceless,” he continued.

Asked what he personally was looking for in a woman — besides an affinity for sandwiches — Harbour described himself as “easily swept away, but I’m trying not to be as much. I’m better at the fantasy of relationships than I am at the daily real life, but I’m trying to steer myself into a realist. What I find most exciting now is sharp, intelligent, insightful women. People who are deep thinkers, who have sort of a weird way of looking at the universe, are wildly attractive to me. So if I can find one of those gals who can stand me, then maybe I might have something.”

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on Netflix Oct. 27.