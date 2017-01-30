Steve Harvey Returns to Host the Miss Universe Pageant and Mocks Last Year’s Blunder

One year after his infamous Miss Universe mix-up, Steve Harvey returned to host the 2017 pageant — and mocked his big flub.

Harvey, 60, joked about having an escape plan (involving a trap door on stage) should he start making mistakes again. He also said “I know what you’re thinking, ‘Is that the guy from last year? Did they bring back the guy from last year?’ ” he said. “When you make a mistake you just have to keep moving forward.”

He jokingly added that he has had eye surgery to help him see the cards better and announce the correct winner.

During the last Miss Universe pageant, Harvey accidentally announced — and crowned — Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner. Harvey realized his mistake a few minutes later, and informed Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, that she was the real crown-holder.

He apologized for the mistake during a press conference after last years show, saying “I feel horrible for the two countries. I feel horrible for the fans. It was a mistake,” he said. “The dishonorable thing would be to just leave it like it was. It didn’t deserve to happen that way, but it happened from an honest mistake.”

He joked about the incident in a tweet on Sunday, saying Miss Universe is “where anything can happen.”