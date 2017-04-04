Sterling K. Brown, Kaley Cuoco, Gigi Hadid and More Stars with Ridiculous Abs

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star showed off his incredibly toned abs in an Instagram post from the set of Predator.

“So, I’ve been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful [Trevante Rhodes], & try as I might to believe otherwise…that brother reminds me everyday that I’m 40 years old!” Brown captioned the snap. “Even still … thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!”