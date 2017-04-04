Celebrity Bodies

Sterling K. Brown, Kaley Cuoco, Gigi Hadid and More Stars with Ridiculous Abs

Stars share the secrets behind their six-packs

By @GabyOlya

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star showed off his incredibly toned abs in an Instagram post from the set of Predator.

“So, I’ve been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful [Trevante Rhodes], & try as I might to believe otherwise…that brother reminds me everyday that I’m 40 years old!” Brown captioned the snap. “Even still … thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!”

Kaley Cuoco

While The Big Bang Theory star, 31, loves working out doing a mix of hot yoga, SoulCycle and horseback riding, she credits eating small portions with keeping he her stomach toned.

“When I wake up in the morning I have the same little peanut butter on one piece of toast every single morning," she told Women’s Health. "I have a sandwich halfway through the day. Half. Always eat half…we eat our entire plate and by the end we just want to fall over because we’ve totally overeaten. If you’re still hungry eat it later, but if you think about it you don’t really need it. So that’s been a really good tip for me.”

Jada Pinkett Smith

The actress and mom-of-two, 45, says having a healthy relationship food is essential to having a fit body.

“We talk about diet a lot, we talk about exercise a lot, but what we don’t talk about is our individual relationships with food,” Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE. “Food is the biggest obstacle for most of us to get to the body that we want.”

Gigi Hadid

The model, 21, loves boxing to shred her stomach.

"When you're boxing, you get so into it mentally that you kind of forget what's going on, you forget that you're working out," she told Vogue. "You always want more."

Julianne Hough

“I definitely like to mix it up, [otherwise] I get antsy and a little bored,” the Dancing with the Stars judge, 28, told PEOPLE of her workouts. “I love doing Body By Simone — it’s dance cardio with resistance training and weight training. I work out with Astrid McGuire as well, and I do CorePower Yoga.”

She also loves going for hikes around her L.A.-area home with her dogs. “I’m a huge advocate for being outdoors, so I love hiking,” she said.

Emily Ratajkowski

The actress, 25, has enviable abs, but has said she doesn't work out.

"I don't have a trainer, and I don't really go to the gym," Ratajkowski, 25, told The New York Times. "I go on long walks or hikes with my girlfriends. That's about it. I'm just not a crazy fitness person. I'm definitely an outlier in the industry."

Zac Efron

The actor (who always seems to wind up shirtless in all of his movies) sees sticking to a healthy lifestyle as part of his job.

“It’s part of what you do, it’s part of the process,” Efron, 29, previously told PEOPLE.

Joe Jonas

To shape up for his Guess Men's underwear campaign, the DNCE frontman, 27, stuck to a boxing-focused fitness regimen.

“His workouts were pretty intense!” Jay Glazer, the founder of the Unbreakable Performance gym where Jonas works out, told PEOPLE. “We’re very high-intensity and high-power. [Boxing] shreds his shoulders and his core — it’s one of the best things you could do to shred. The way you really shred up is by getting your heart rate to go up and down drastically.”

Fergie

The "Fergalicious" singer, 42, has definitely been up in the gym working on her fitness!

Her workout routine includes "a lot of hiking and doing a bunch of sit-ups," she previously told PEOPLE.

Justin Bieber

The "Love Yourself" singer, 23, shapes up with hikes and jogs around L.A., which he supplements with five days of lifting a week to work out his back, triceps, chest, biceps, legs and shoulders, according to Men’s Health. The magazine reports that he also does ab workouts every other day.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star, 28, works out to feel good — her killer abs are just an added bonus.

“When I work out, I feel happy, confident and accomplished,” she told Seventeen.

Mark Wahlberg

Apparently the early bird gets the… abs. The actor, 45, told Ellen DeGeneres he is often up before the sun to start his day on a healthy foot.

“I wake up at 3, I go down to the kitchen and I make egg whites, Ezekiel bread, almond butter with a little avocado,” he told the talk show host. “[Then] I go downstairs, I work out for about an hour."

