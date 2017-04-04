Sterling K. Brown Shares How He Got His Incredible 6-Pack

Sterling K. Brown wowed his Instagram followers when he shared a photo of his insane six-pack, but the This Is Us star says he isn’t in the gym 24/7 — he got his impressive abs by working out on his own as much as his schedule allows.

“I try to get something in five days a week,” Brown, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his workout schedule. “My work schedule doesn’t always accommodate my workout schedule, but I make do with what time I’ve got.”

When he does have down time, Brown rotates between a few different types of workouts.

“I love basketball because it’s social, and you’re not even thinking about working out — you’re just playing a game, and getting great exercise at the same time,” he says. “I also run, swim, bike, lift, do yoga. I just try to do something to sweat at least an hour a day.”

Brown — who is currently filming The Predator and Black Panther, and will star in Marshall later this year — tones his abs with a workout loosely based on P90X’s “Ab Ripper X” exercises.

“When I’m doing the program, I’ll do it every other day,” he says. “But I mostly I do an abridged version every day — just enough to keep me from cursing the heavens!”

He also sticks to a healthy diet — most of the time.

“I try to drink a lot of water — it hydrates, curbs appetite, etc.,” he says. “[I eat] carbs at the top of the day, more vegetables than anything else, lean protein and good fat, like avocado, olive oil and DHA. However, Sunday brunch, anything goes!”

While Brown is very motivated on his own, filming The Predator with Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes has given him an extra push to stay on top of his workouts.

“Just seeing how diligent he is in maintaining his body is an inspiration unto itself,” says Brown. “It’s a simple reminder that just because you’re getting older, doesn’t mean you have to get old.”