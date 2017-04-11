Stassie Karanikolaou on New Campaign for Curvy Women: ‘It’s So Hard for Me to Find Clothes that Fit’

Social media star Stassie Karanikolaou is proud to be the face of PrettyLittleThing‘s new “Shape” collection, designed specifically for women with curves.

“I wanted to partner with the brand because it’s so hard for me to find clothes that fit me,” Karanikolaou, 19, tells PEOPLE. “I tried on everything [in this collection] and it all fit amazing. It hugged me in all the right places, has extra fabric where it needs to have it, and it emphasizes curves.”

“It’s important for me to partner with brands that embrace women’s bodies and how beautiful and diverse we all are, and it’s important to have lines for every different body type because everyone needs to have clothes that fit them,” she continues.

The Instagram influencer and Kylie Jenner pal exudes body confidence in the new campaign photos, but says she wasn’t always comfortable with her hourglass shape.

“I used to be very self-conscious,” she says. “I didn’t like going to the beach or wearing tight clothes. I was very uncomfortable in my skin, and it took me a long time to realize that everybody has flaws and nobody’s perfect, and that I need to embrace my curves and who I am.”

Karanikolaou praises inclusion for models of all sizes — not just the unattainable-for-most size 0 ideal.

“Is anyone even a size 0 anymore?” she says with a laugh. “I feel like the industry has embraced people of all sizes. I see a magazine like Vogue with people of all different shapes and body types on the cover. Everyone is sexy, no matter if you have curves, if you’re bigger, if you’re smaller, if you’re a size 0, if you’re not a size 0 — everyone is sexy and beautiful in their own way.”