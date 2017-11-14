Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Shows Off More of Her Breast Reduction Scars in Topless Snap

Stassi Schroeder is embracing her body once again.

On Instagram Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, shared a new topless photo, which was a part of the set she previously shared when she posted about her breast reduction surgery scars.

“That Kardashian ass tho,” Schroeder captioned the picture that showed her derriere at a profile angle.

The Straight Up with Stassi podcast host previously opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on body image in the present day.

“We live in the world of the Kardashians right now, and we have to have waist trainers and boobs and a butt,” Schroeder said in October. “If we don’t have a small waist with that we’re not that attractive and everything is hush hush and I don’t like that.”

Schroeder has previously shared a photograph of her scars, telling PEOPLE, she made sure that the photographer did not edit them out.

“I was like ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome. I like being myself and I feel that everyone should embrace themselves,” Schroeder tells PEOPLE. “It’s a scar! Scars are pretty! It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that where it’s something to not be ashamed of.”

“My nipples are seven inches higher than they used to be and it’s awesome. I refuse to wear a bra now,” she said. “I refuse to wear a bra because I’m so excited that I have smaller boobs and that my nipples are not pointed down to my knees. It is one of the best decisions that I ever made.”

Also on Monday, Schroeder jokingly tweeted about getting Botox.

“I regret getting Botox sometimes, because it’s so much more effective to make someone feel like shit solely with your facial expressions,” she wrote.