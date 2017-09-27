Pete Davidson, Gina Rodriguez and More Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Struggles with Mental Health Issues

PETE DAVIDSON

"I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder," the Saturday Night Live alum explained on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, adding that he's experienced mental breakdowns that would leave him in a blind rage. "One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.' "

Though he now has a diagnosis, Davidson is still figuring out how to handle the disorder, and added that he's "depressed all the time." He now goes to regular therapy sessions and is on a new medication.

“It is working, slowly but surely,” Davidson said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f—— nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”