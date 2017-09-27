Bodies
Pete Davidson, Gina Rodriguez and More Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Struggles with Mental Health Issues
Kendall Jenner, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga and more stars have opened up – and inspired us in the process
PETE DAVIDSON
"I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder," the Saturday Night Live alum explained on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, adding that he's experienced mental breakdowns that would leave him in a blind rage. "One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.' "
Though he now has a diagnosis, Davidson is still figuring out how to handle the disorder, and added that he's "depressed all the time." He now goes to regular therapy sessions and is on a new medication.
“It is working, slowly but surely,” Davidson said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f—— nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”
JAMES FRANCO
Immediately after overcoming addictions as a 17 year old, Franco turned to acting, which he revealed became like an addiction. "I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn’t even socialize,” he explained to OUT magazine. “And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realized, ‘Man, I’m so depressed. On the surface my life seems pretty good—I have a career and everything— but I feel isolated and lonely.'”
ELLE KING
The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer revealed on Instagram that she has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. “... Today, while working through my PTSD with my doc, I felt that door inside of me open up just a little bit more,” King wrote. “It used to be covered in caution tape and red lights flashing DO NOT OPEN. But I felt a cool little breeze and it wasn’t as scary peeping through.”
She goes on to explain how she is making “healthy choices” and practicing self care, admitting, “In those times all I had to do was refocus and take back control of MY OWN MIND ... Today, if presented with two options, I will CHOOSE the one that is most beneficial and happy for me right then and there,” King shared, promising that she is “definitely going to love” herself.
GINA RODRIGUEZ
The Jane the Virgin star opened up about her long battle with anxiety in an Instagram post that featured a short video of the actress — barefaced and staring at the camera, as part of photographer Anton Soggiu's Ten Second Portraits series. "I suffer from anxiety. And watching this clip I could see how anxious I was but I empathize with myself. I wanted to protect her and tell her it's ok to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail," Rodriguez wrote. "I like watching this video. It makes me uncomfortable but there is a freedom I feel maybe even an acceptance. This is me."
GABOUREY SIDIBE
After a years-long battle with depression and panic attacks, the actress and author of This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare decided to get some help in the form of a therapist and doctor, who prescribed her an antidepressant to better manage her mental health.
"I just accepted depression as something that’s part of my anatomy; it's part of my chemistry, it's part of my biology," Sidibe told PEOPLE. "When it’s too big for me to just turn around on my own, I see a therapist. I see a therapist anyway. We all should see a therapist. If only for the hour a week that you can talk about yourself and not worry about monopolizing the conversation? F—ing do it, it’s worth it!"
ELIZABETH VARGAS
The ABC News Anchor spoke candidly about her lifelong battle with anxiety for a new campaign with the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit that works with children struggling with mental health and learning disorders.
"My earliest memories as a little girl are infused and filled with worry and fear," Vargas said in a PEOPLE exclusive video discussing her battle, citing her father's deployment to Vietnam when she was 6 years old as the root of her panic attacks.
"I couldn't control it and I couldn't explain why I would sob and cry and plead and beg for my mom not to leave me every day," she said. "This wasn't a time when people were paying a lot of attention to the children of soldiers at war. No one asked me why I was panicking and I kept my panic a secret. I felt ashamed of it. I hid it as I grew older."
RYAN TEDDER
In a Facebook post, Tedder opened up about his band OneRepublic's four-month hiatus, attributing the break to anxiety. "I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, not sleeping, on meds, not happy, anxiety on a crippling level and it was triggered from sheer exhaustion," wrote the OneRepublic frontman, detailing the band's nearly nonstop schedule since they formed a decade ago.
"I called my manager and said 'pull the plug' ... cancel tv's cancel promo, cancel the single, cancel the album," he added. "At the time we had a tour planned for the US in February, straight into Europe and then the rest of the world. We were gonna be gone again, for ages. The thought of it literally sent me into a sweat and made me feel like I was going to have a heart attack. Crippling anxiety. It also made me stop writing songs. I didn't have the motivation or joy necessary to. That's over now."
The performer concluded the post by stating that he has been working on music. The band released "No Vacancy" on April 28.
PRINCE HARRY
"I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life, but also my work as well," the royal said, opening up to The Telegraph about losing his mom, Princess Diana. "My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum because why would that help?"
It took 17 years before Prince Harry seeked out help, eventually going to counseling, where he was able to finally open up. "I've now been able to take my work seriously, and take my private life seriously, as well, and be able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference," he added. "Invictus would have never gotten off the ground if I hadn’t dealt with all that stuff beforehand."
JONATHAN LIPNICKI
The former Jerry Maguire child star wrote a moving Instagram post with the hope of helping others who struggle. "As a kid/teen I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB. I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again," he shared. "I was made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point where I had a panic attack every night before school, because I wondered how I would get through the day. It was humiliating." He added, "I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor and kids will hopefully see that they can be too."
GILLIAN ANDERSON
After releasing a self-help book called We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere, the actress talked to The Guardian about her struggles with mental health and her road to recovery. Anderson’s anxiety stems back to her youth, when she began therapy at age 14 and was voted “Most Likely to Get Arrested” by her high school classmates — a superlative she quickly proved to be correct when she was caught breaking into her school on the night of graduation. Her new book details many occasions when her mental health problems took over, sometimes leaving her wanting to isolate herself from the outside world. “There were times when it was really bad,” she revealed. “There have been times in my life where I haven’t wanted to leave the house.”
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Teigen got very personal in the April 2017 issue of Glamour, penning an essay in which she opened up about struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety after Luna's birth. "Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me." She continued, "Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed. John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying." She credited John with being her rock, and said she opened up because she wants other moms to know they're not alone. "Postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do."
RICKI LAKE
Mental illness doesn't only affect those who suffer from it. Lake's ex-husband, jewelry designer Christian Evans, committed suicide at age 45 amid his battle with bipolar disorder, and now Lake is making it her mission to raise awareness about mental illness in hopes of helping others. "I never stopped loving that man," she told PEOPLE. "If only he could have believed in himself the way I believed in him."
KENDALL JENNER
"Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help)," the supermodel wrote on her app. "But I think I'm finally learning how to cope." Jenner also went into detail describing a notable panic attack she experienced: "I once had a really bad attack on a plane and just had to ride it out," she wrote. "I felt my heart beating a million miles an hour and I even went a little numb."
RYAN PHILLIPPE
"I'm a lot more at peace than I was when I was younger," he told PEOPLE. "I struggled much more with depression when I was in my 20s and 30s. I think the amount of reading that I've done, the work on myself and the ways that I've found to cope are healthier than when I was younger." He continued: "There is a sensitivity that will never change and an empathy that will never change but how you deal with those feelings and where you let them take you, that's an individualistic journey for anyone who struggles."
EMMA STONE
"When I was about 7, I was convinced the house was burning down. I could sense it," she told Rolling Stone, opening up about growing up as a child with anxiety. "Not a hallucination, just a tightening in my chest, feeling I couldn't breathe, like the world was going to end. There were some flare-ups like that, but my anxiety was constant." She added: "At a certain point, I couldn't go to friends' houses anymore – I could barely get out the door to school." Along with the help from therapy, performing became a major way for Stone to overcome her anxiety. "I started acting at this youth theater, doing improv and sketch comedy," she said. "You have to be present in improv, and that’s the antithesis of anxiety."
COLTON HAYNES
“Something’s been off lately,” Haynes wrote in a first-person piece dated Nov. 2, 2014, which the Teen Wolf actor has shared, two years later, in the current issue of Paper. Haynes — who publicly came out as gay in early 2016 — opened up in the magazine about suffering from mental health issues. "I honestly wake up after five hours of sleep wide-awake. It’s probably from the bottle of wine I drank before I finally fell asleep/passed out or the amount of pills I’d had,” Haynes shared from the 2014 entry. “I read up on why I’m experiencing numbness and lack of circulation in my hands and feet and it’s due to the stimulants I’ve been taking for quite some time now.” The actor shared another first-person essay dated, Nov. 12, 2016, that demonstrates how far he's come since. "I’m finally realizing is that I can’t and wouldn’t want to go back to that headspace ever again. So clouded and unsure about myself, my life, my privacy, my mental health. I’m finally in a position where I can say I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he wrote. “I’ve accomplished so much with so little and my smile is finally not forced. I’ve taken control of my own life for the first time … I’m finally free.”
NAOMI JUDD
After years and years in the public eye, the 70-year-old country music star is finally opening up about her life-long struggle with mental health. "What I’ve been through is extreme. My final diagnosis was severe depression," Judd told ABC’s Robin Roberts in an interview on Good Morning America. "Treatment resistant because they tried me on every single thing they had in their arsenal. It really felt like, if I live through this I want someone to be able to see that they can survive." Judd wrote of her troubles in her new memoir River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope, in which she tells the story of how she reached "radical acceptance."
LADY GAGA
During an emotional visit with homeless, LGBTQ teens in New York City, the pop star opened up about a struggle she's kept secret her whole life. "I told the kids today, 'I suffer from PTSD.' I’ve never told anyone that before. So here we are," Gaga told Today of the visit. "But the kindness that’s shown to me by doctors as well as my family, and my friends, it’s really saved my life." She went on to explain how her own struggle allowed her to better understand the struggles facing teens who are pushed away from their families because of their sexuality. "These children are not just homeless or in need. Many of them are trauma survivors. They've been rejected in some type of way," she said. "My own trauma in my life has helped me to understand the trauma of others."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she has been struggling with bouts of anxiety, soon after Kendall Jenner opened up about her own sleep paralysis. "I think we should find somebody for you two to talk to," mom Kris Jenner told Kardashian West. "So this doesn’t get bigger than it already is." While talking to a therapist, Kardashian West said that she just wanted to get past her anxiety and "take back her normal life."
SHANNON PURSER
The 19-year-old actress who played Barb in the Netflix hit Stranger Things revealed on Twitter that she used to struggle with self-harm. "*TRIGGER WARNING* I haven't self-harmed in years, but I kept this around, 'just in case.' I forgot it was there & now it's in the trash," she wrote alongside a photo of a razor blade. She followed up with a second tweet that read, "Recovery is possible. Please don't give up on yourself."
MIRANDA KERR
In an interview for Elle Canada, the supermodel described herself as a "naturally positive person," but that she had "never understood the depth of [depression] or the reality of that” before she split from her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, in 2013. "My mom used to call me a 'giggling Gert' because I was always laughing, even in my sleep," she said. "When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression." During that difficult time, Kerr learned that "every thought you have affects your reality and only you have control of your mind," she told the magazine.
RACHEL BLOOM
"When I'm about to engage in an anxiety spiral, it feels like I'm balancing at the edge of a pool, and if I dip my toe into the nonsense, I fall in. So I have to stay balanced. To help me do that, I've gotten into meditating. Yes, meditating," the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress and co-creator tells Glamour of her struggle with depression and anxiety — and how she finally got a handle on both. "Meditating has helped me to focus on the present and to not see every great thing as my thing to f— up. I used to feel like, 'Okay, this good thing is happening; it's yours to lose.' With this show, though, every day is so high stakes that I would crumble if I thought that way. So I try to say to myself, 'Hey, you only live once. Go along for the ride. Do your best.' "
AMANDA SEYFRIED
"I had pretty bad health anxiety that came from the OCD and thought I had a tumor in my brain," Seyfried told Allure, opening up about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder since she was a teenager. "I had an MRI, and the neurologist referred me to a psychiatrist … As I get older, the compulsive thoughts and fears have diminished a lot. Knowing that a lot of my fears are not reality-based really helps." As for mental illness itself, the actress also shared her viewpoint: "It should be taken as seriously as anything else. You don't see the mental illness: It's not a mass; it's not a cyst. But it's there." She continued: "Why do you need to prove it? If you can treat it, you treat it."
KID CUDI
The rapper discussed his ongoing experiences with anxiety and depression in a Facebook post announcing that he had checked himself into treatment. "Its been difficult for me to find the words to what Im about to share with you because I feel ashamed. Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I've been living a lie," he began. "Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges…My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember…I guess I give so much of myself to others I forgot that I need to show myself some love too. I think I never really knew how. Im scared, im sad, I feel like I let a lot of people down and again, Im sorry. Its time I fix me. Im nervous but ima get through this." The heartfelt message wasn't the first time Cudi has opened up about his battle with mental illness: "I used drugs to try to fix my depression," he revealed to Billboard in April. "I thought about how much of a struggle it has been the past eight years, to be in the news and pretend to be happy when, really, I was living a nightmare. But I can go anywhere, whenever I want. My daughter is in one of the best private schools in the nation. I have everything I ever dreamed of in terms of stability. But I hadn't been living that reality, because depression was f---ing me up."
DEMI LOVATO
"I'm living well with my mental illness – I am actually functioning like a very happy person would," Lovato told PEOPLE in May, offering hope to sufferers of bipolar disorder who might fear they'll never live comfortably with their illnesses. "I have a brand-new puppy and I'm able to not only take care of myself but take care of him as well. I'm living my dream." The pop star is adamant about fighting the stigma that surrounds mood disorders, too. "I just think mental illness is something people need to learn more about and the stigma needs to be taken away from."
JON HAMM
For some sufferers of depression, deciding to take medication can feel shameful, which is why Hamm's words about his battle with the disease – and seeking medicated treatment – are so impactful. Talking about his father's death and his struggle to cope, Hamm opened up to The Observer about turning to therapy and antidepressants. "It gives you another perspective when you are so lost in your own spiral," he said. "It helps."
PETE WENTZ
The Fall Out Boy bassist, who has struggled with bipolar disorder for years, wants to make sure people know there isn't a single treatment for such a complex condition. "I don't take any medication," Wentz told HuffPost Live in January. "I went to therapy … but I think the idea that there's a one-size-fits-all [solution] is one of those myths. Everybody figures themselves out in different ways."a
LENA DUNHAM
"To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it's mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen," said the Girls star, who spoke (and wrote) openly about her mental health struggles in an April Instagram post. "I'm glad I did. It ain't about the ass, it's about the brain."
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES
When Zeta-Jones received a diagnosis of bipolar II disorder – a disease that affects millions – she knew she had to come forward if it could help people. "This is a disorder that affects millions of people and I am one of them," she told PEOPLE in 2011. "If my revelation of having bipolar II has encouraged one person to seek help, then it is worth it. There is no need to suffer silently and there is no shame in seeking help."
J.K. ROWLING
She may be the most famous living writer in the world, but the Harry Potter author has felt so powerless and dark that she considered suicide. Yet Rowling refuses to feel shame for her struggles. "What's to be ashamed of? I went through a really rough time, and I am quite proud that I got out of that," she told the Sunday Times of London in 2008. The author has also been refreshingly open about her battle with obsessive compulsive disorder, as well – her experiences with the disease informed a character in her book, The Casual Vacancy.
BROOKE SHIELDS
"I finally had a healthy beautiful baby girl and I couldn't look at her," Shields recalled at the 2009 Hope for Depression Research Foundation awards of the tortuous months following daughter Rowan's birth in 2003. "I couldn't hold her and I couldn't sing to her and I couldn't smile at her … all I wanted to do was disappear and die." Shields went on to stress that she wasn't wrong, or broken, or an awful mother. "I learned that I wasn't doing anything wrong to feel that way. That it was actually out of my control."
WAYNE BRADY
Pointing to a culture that discourages men from speaking out about their feelings, Brady confessed that he hid his depression for years. Now, he's finally fighting back against the stigma. "It's difficult for men in general, I think, because of the way that we're raised," he said in a 2015 interview with PEOPLE. "We feel any of the negative emotions or that dark cloud settle on you, and you feel like you need to cry or speak to someone about it, and, 'Nope, I'm not gonna do that, because I'm a man.'"
