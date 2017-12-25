8 Stars Open Up About Staying Fit Over the Holidays

VALERIE BERTINELLI

Bertinelli may be the only person in the world who actually loses weight over the holidays. "You know what, I lose weight, not gain it, during the holidays,” she told PEOPLE in 2013. "You have more days off, so you have more time to go to the gym and be active. I have so much more time to work out this time of year ... I'm spending hours running around cooking in the kitchen, and by the time it comes around to getting to eat, I don't even want to eat that turkey anymore, I'm sick of it. So keeping fit for me is easy this time of year.”