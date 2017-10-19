Darth Vader may not be your father, but thanks to this new Star Wars-themed fitness gear, he can be your kettlebell.

Fitness company Onnit recently released a new line of equipment — ranging from kettlebells to yoga mats— featuring some of the most evil faces in the Star Wars universe: Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and the Stormtroopers.

The trio of kettlebells come in a variety of weights — Darth Vader is the heaviest at 70 lbs. and Boba Fett is the lightest at 50 lbs. — and retail for between $199.95 and $149.95.

They also created a slam ball — a weighted fitness ball that’s more durable than a traditional medicine ball — shaped like the infamous Death Star for $74.95. And not only does it look cool, but according to Onnit’s website, all of the ridges and trenches that make their Death Star look so accurate also provide you with more grips to hold on to during your workout.

Or, if you’re not ready to turn yourself over to the dark side of the force just yet — or if you’re just a huge Harrison Ford fan — there’s also a reversible, moisture-wicking yoga mat featuring Han Solo trapped in carbonite for $64.95.

So far all of these items are only available for pre-order, and while Onnit told PEOPLE they don’t have an exact release date yet, they anticipate shipping out orders in mid-December.

May the force be with your workout.