Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Debuts News Nose 5 Months After Breakup from Craig Conover

Naomie Olindo is moving on from boyfriend Craig Conover with a whole new look.

On Thursday, the Southern Charm star posted a selfie on Instagram, telling her fans in the comments that she had gotten a “new nose.”

“No point in hiding ANYthing,” she added — explaining that she’s 13 days post-operation and is recovering well, with a bit of swelling and no pain.

Naomie Olindo Naomie Olindo/Instagram

Olindo revealed more details about the surgery to BravoTV.com’s The Lookbook on Friday.

“Getting my nose done was something I’ve wanted since I was 8 years old. It’s still early in my recovery but I’ve never been happier,” she said.

She nailed it 💇🏼@hairandmakeup_bymadison #everytime A post shared by Naomie Olindo (@naomie_olindo) on Dec 14, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

There was only one regret Olindo had about the plastic surgery operation, which was performed by NYC-based Dr. A Joshua Zimm: that she waited so long to do it.

“My surgeon did the most amazing job and my only regret is not having done it sooner!” she said. “Plastic surgery shouldn’t be taboo … If there’s something about yourself that you don’t like and you have the opportunity to change it, why wouldn’t you? I did it for me and no one else and want to be as open as possible about it. I’m so happy with my decision and would do it 100 times over.”

On Instagram, Olindo also defended herself against critics who slammed her for getting the surgery.

“You are part of the problem,” she told one follower. “If someone doesn’t like something about themselves and has the opportunity to change it, do you think they shouldn’t because ‘beauty comes from within’? It’s a very personal choice and thank god I feel so secure + happy about my decision that nothing pea minds like you could ever say would ever affect how I feel now. Use your brain.”

Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover Craig Conover/Instagram

In September, Olindo revealed in her Instagram comments that she and Conover ended their relationship after nearly three years.

Conover, 28, and Olindo had documented much of their romance on season 3 and 4 of the hit Bravo series.

The pair first met when they were both students at the College of Charleston (he was a senior, and she was a freshman at the time). After they both graduated, they reconnected at Charleston Fashion Week and began dating.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

Season 3 ended with Conover admitting how he had never finished law school after lying about sending in an incomplete application for the Bar Exam. Olindo was by her boyfriend’s side as she supported him through his studies as Conover eventually completed school and passed the Bar Exam in April 2017.

During this past season, Conover and Olindo’s rocky relationship was very much a storyline after they moved in together and contemplated getting married. The couple hit “rock bottom” nearly five weeks the season 4 reunion, but appeared to get their relationship back on track after couples therapy.