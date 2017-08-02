Sorority Creates ‘Melanin Illustrated’ Photoshoot ‘To Shine Light on Being Comfortable in the Skin You’re In’

A group of sorority sisters are making headlines for all of the right reasons, thanks to a breathtaking photo that’s sending shock waves across the Internet.

Last week, 28 members of the Florida A&M chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. embarked on an international girl’s trip to Liberia, Costa Rica, where they celebrated 10 years of sisterhood.

Besides taking advantage of the local scene, the entire group seized the moment with an epic photoshoot appropriately titled “Melanin Illustrated.”

Each woman wore a neutral-toned swimsuit to compliment their skin tone, a fashion move that only illuminates the magic of melanin in all its glory.

Sorority member Jardan Doneghy told ESSENCE, “This photo was taken … to shine light on being comfortable in the skin you’re in. We represent various shades and sizes and want to send a larger message of self-love, especially to our African American sisters who may sometimes feel overlooked and underrepresented.”

Although the group shot has gone viral, individual and break out group shots are starting catch fire as well.

Yassss 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. 37, 53, 42 & 24 showing these rocks what they were made for!! || #thisistite A post shared by TITE 56 (@thisistite) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Doneghy also told ESSENCE, “We chose the rich and beautiful varying brown hues of our swimwear to celebrate and own the skin that we are in at this time in our lives.”

In addition to taking the widely shared photos, the women also made sure to bond and celebrate each other. From zip lining to horseback riding, hot springs meditation and luxurious mud baths, the women took time not only for self care, but sisterhood as well.

“We left this trip feeling fulfilled knowing that we reconnected to build a greater bond of sisterhood and that we nurtured one another with motivation, positivity, and encouragement of Black female excellence,” said Doneghy. “Let’s just say Liberia, Costa Rica has been sprinkled and left with a little more melanin magic.”

If you want to check out more of the stunning shots from this epic girl’s trip, be sure to follow the official Instagram page @ThisisTite as well as the hashtags #melaninillustrated and #thisistite.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com