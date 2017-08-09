Is Sonja Morgan up for another little nip and tuck?

The Real Housewives of New York City star tells PEOPLE Now she’s kind of considering making some physical enhancements – but only the non-invasive kind.

“I haven’t had a non-surgical nose job thing, I could do a little bit of that,” shares the 53-year-old, adding, “The tip could be dropping a bit.”

In addition, Morgan says, “I would like to try to do something about my stomach, I had a lot to eat in Saint-Tropez. Nothing surgical though.”

Morgan previously opened up to PEOPLE last year about undergoing vaginal rejuvenation, saying of the results, “It’s always been very good, and I guess it’s still very good. You know, I’m so focused on my business now, and I really haven’t taken it out for a stroll.”

Now, she tells PEOPLE Now, “I don’t know if I’ll be messing with my vagina again, I think it was pretty good the way it was.”

Coincidentally, another member of the Housewives franchise just underwent the procedure on-air: Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Kelly Dodd. The process, which uses a CO2 laser to tighten that area of the body, left Dodd feeling better about herself, and not having to wear pads for stress urinary leakage.

The Real Housewives of New York City season finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.