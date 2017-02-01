Sofia Vergara Says Working Out ‘Makes a Difference’ When it Comes to Aging Gracefully

Sofia Vergara knows the importance of maintaining her workout routine, especially as she gets older.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” the actress, 44, tells SELF. “Things start to change, and I’m like, ‘The only thing to do is go and take care of it.’ ”

Vergara told the site that she switches up her workout routine every six months, and right now she’s really into boxing. And while she likes to try new things, she says she will never get into CrossFit.

“I can’t do CrossFit or anything that I have to be jumping because I have very bad knees,” she explains.

Vergara isn’t the only Modern Family star that is disciplined about their workout routine — the actress says her on-screen husband Ed O’Neill also leads an active lifestyle.

“Ed is a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and he works out every day,” she says. “He’s 70 years old and moves like a 40-year-old man. It’s impressive to see what exercise has done to him.”