Sofia Vergara Credits Her Enviable Booty to ‘Sun and Trans Fats’ in Cheeky #TBT Post

Sofia Vergara is flaunting her enviable backside in a #ThrowbackThursday post she shared on Instagram Thursday.

“Miami Beach,” she captioned the cheeky photo. “To when I didnt know my two favorite things where bad for you! Sun and trans fats #thegoodtimes #boththingsmademybuttlookgreat.”

And we can’t argue with that hashtag! The Modern Family star, 44, looks tanned and toned while wearing a yellow-trimmed thong bikini that puts her butt on full display.

Vergara has spoken about how maintaining a workout routine has helped her to look and feel her best as she gets older.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she previously told SELF. “Things start to change, and I’m like, ‘The only thing to do is go and take care of it.’ ”

As for how she keeps her butt looking as great as it does in that #TBT photo, Vergara does high-intensity low-impact Lagree Method workouts using the Megaformer machine.

“She loves working the butt,” her trainer Jennifer Yates told PEOPLE. “We do a lot of squats and deadlifts and a lunges [on the machine], and we do a lot of things off the machine as well. Recently we’ve been combining some of the heavier weights for the lower body because she’s trying to put a little more mass on, so we’ve been doing a lot of work with kettle bells. She’s really strong!”