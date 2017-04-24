Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Curves (and Lack of Bull-Riding Skills!) in White One Piece

It’s safe to say Sofia Vergara won’t be joining the rodeo anytime soon, but she definitely wins this summer’s best pool float.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Sunday to document her fun-filled afternoon enjoying the Los Angeles weather poolside.

“Sundays are for chilling,” she captioned a photo of her feet resting on a coffee table on her patio.

Sundays are for chilling 🐸#laweather😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Later in the afternoon, Vergara, 44, enjoyed a dip in the pool — and had some fun with her epic bull riding pool float.

“I’m getting very good at it,” she jokingly captioned a video of herself repeatedly attempting (and failing) to climb onto the inflatable bull.

“#Ihaveallsummer,” she added.

Im getting very good at it😂🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Vergara also shared a close-up shot of herself atop the bull, flaunting her curves in a white one-piece with side cut-outs.

Looks like I did it but I didnt😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

“Looks like I did it but I didn’t,” she captioned the shot.

Practice makes perfect, Sofia!