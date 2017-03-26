Social Media Users Slam United on Twitter After They Reportedly Wouldn’t Allow Girls to Wear Leggings on Flight

United Airlines is facing major backlash after a woman tweeted that gate agents were not allowing young girls onto a flight because they were wearing leggings.

Shannon Watts, a mother-of-five from Colorado and founder of movement Moms Demand Action, shared her experience on a recent flight on Twitter, writing that the young passengers were forced to change before boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis.

“A @ united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” she tweeted on Sunday. “She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board. Since when does @ united police women’s clothing?”

Although some were allowed onto the plane after modifying or changing their outfits, she tweeted that two girls, one of whom was 10-years-old, were not allowed on the flight. Watts asked United for an explanation.

“They just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing. Is this your policy?” Watts asked the airline.

United responded to Watts on Twitter, writing that they “have the right to refuse transport for passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed.”

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

3) Gate agent for flt 215 at 7:55. Said she doesn't make the rules, just follows them. I guess @united not letting women wear athletic wear? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

.@united They just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing. Is this your policy? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

@shannonrwatts In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who … https://t.co/52kRVgaCyb — United (@united) March 26, 2017

A 10-year-old girl in gray leggings. She looked normal and appropriate. Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls. https://t.co/RKsIFoE8pq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

While United does state this rule on their website, there is no details on what “properly clothed” implies.

“A 10-year-old girl in gray leggings. She looked normal and appropriate,” Watts responded. “Apparently @ united is policing the clothing of women and girls.”

Many woman expressed their outrage at the situation while tweeting at the airline. In response to one tweet that defended wearing leggings for their comfort on flights, United doubled down on their action to remove the girls.

“United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage,” they wrote.

@baddestmamajama United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage. ^FS — United (@united) March 26, 2017

Furious Twitter users flooded United with responses, voicing their disagreement and confusion with the policy — and its lack of clear definition on what clothing is not acceptable.

“I’ve worn leggings on United flights dozens of times,” wrote one woman. “Very strange to enforce this rule randomly.”

@united @baddestmamajama I've worn leggings on United flights dozens of times. Very strange to enforce this rule randomly. — Ranee Soundara (@naynerz) March 26, 2017

@united @baddestmamajama define "properly clothed" and how leggings don't meet the standards of proper clothing, please. — Kevin Byrne (@kbyrne91) March 26, 2017

@naynerz @united @baddestmamajama I ONLY travel in leggings. My last 10 flights I wore them. I'm plus size, there is no not noticing it. — Evelyn (@Revel_In_Evelyn) March 26, 2017

Do you define "properly" anywhere? It's just spandex … it's not like it's Semtex 🙄 https://t.co/UPKony6ZcW — Larry Koch (@lkoch99) March 26, 2017

@united will you please clarify if leggings are allowed on flights? Surely, you aren't trying to ban the pants most women are wearing now. https://t.co/1n7T04iE4b — Christie W (@christie98) March 26, 2017

Hey @united, doubling down on keeping women off a flight because they're wearing leggings/yoga pants is not a good look. https://t.co/C1kl4iqSZ3 — Emily Rossi (@leadinglatte) March 26, 2017

@united @baddestmamajama It's safer to wear leggings or any sort of pant over shorts or skirts, yet those seem to be allowed. Safety should be your only concern. — Sara vas Tempest (@SkyVasTempest) March 26, 2017

Another user tweeted, “Define ‘properly clothed’ and how leggings don’t meet the standards of proper clothing, please.”

@shannonrwatts (1/2) We appreciate you being our eyes and ears. The customers this morning were United pass travelers. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

@shannonrwatts (2/2) There is a dress code for pass travelers as they are representing UA when they fly. ^KP — United (@united) March 26, 2017

Later on Sunday, a United representative responded to Watts, saying that the people who were barred from traveling were “pass travelers” and have to follow a dress code when flying. Pass travelers is a term used for company employees and their family members who fly on discounted or comped tickets with their carrier.

United did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.