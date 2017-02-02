People Who Have Lost Massive Amounts of Weight Undergo Dramatic Skin Removal Surgery on TLC's Skin Tight

For some people, weight loss transformations don’t simply end after they’ve reduced the number on the scale.

Many individuals who lose massive amounts of weight are left with excess skin, and the second season of TLC’s Skin Tight will follow 20 people who feel trapped because of the physical and emotional discomfort this skin causes. The individuals profiled have lost a total of 4,962 lbs., and they will be concluding their body transformations by undergoing skin removal surgery.

In an exclusive preview for the season 2 premiere, several of the individuals featured share what it has been like to live with their loose skin.

“I’m ashamed of my body,” says one person.

“I feel hideous,” says another, with another participant saying, “It makes me feel like a freak.”

One man heartbreakingly describes the feeling of being trapped in his excess skin: “This skin is a prison.”

The show will follow the individuals as they undergo the life-changing surgeries — which are often complicated and can involve multiple procedures — as well as their recovery and final reveal.

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t see my past anymore,” says woman at the end of her journey.

Adds another, “Now I feel like I’ve gained my confidence back.”

Skin Tight premieres on Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c on TLC.