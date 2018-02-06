Fit Mom Sarah Stage Shares Her 'Hardest Week' After Son, 2, Was Attacked by a Dog

Sarah Stage knows being a mom isn’t always easy, but she’s looking on the bright side.

The lingerie model known for her barely-there baby bump revealed that she was in the middle of what “might be the hardest week I’ve had as a mom so far” after her 2-year-old son James Hunter was attacked by a dog.

“Poor Jamesy got attacked in the face by a dog (the dog was triggered by James eating a snack and started to aggressively bite his face. Luckily i was able to pry the dog off of James before the dog got to James eye 🙏🏼) ,” the 33-year-old captioned a selfie on Instagram.

On top of the scary incident, Stage shared that James was fighting a flu while baby Logan Alexander, 3 months, has a cold.

“However, despite the challenges us moms face, I’m convinced that we are superhuman and can overcome anything… and besides things can always be much worse,” she wrote. “When the dr told me how lucky we were that James didn’t lose his vision in his eye it put so much into perspective. We all have bad days and it’s how we overcome them that help us grow strength for ourselves and for our family. #positivevibesonly.”

Stage first turned heads in March 2015 when she was 8 months pregnant with James, her first child, and people started to notice her baby bump — or lack thereof.

“I made a promise to myself that I wanted to get into the best shape that I could before I was pregnant, and once I was pregnant I worked with my trainer, and he had little workouts you could do while you were pregnant,” Stage told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Model Sarah Stage Keeps Up Her Workouts as She Hits Her 9th Month of Pregnancy

Nine weeks after giving birth to her second child, Stage shared a video that incorporated her kids in her workout.

Stage said that by working out with her kids, they get to spend more time together.

“I’ve learned that when I focus on being in the moment together with my babes and reducing my own expectations of what needs to be done in a day I’m more content because I know I can’t get these special moments back and all the little things don’t matter,” she said.