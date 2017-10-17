Lingerie model Sarah Stage has welcomed her second child just a few days before his due date, according to E! News.
The baby boy was born via C-section on Monday, according to the outlet, and is named Logan Alexander. He weighed 7 lbs. and 2 oz., and was 19 inches long.
“We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family,” Stage and husband Kris Jason told E! in a statement.
The proud parents additionally told E!, “Sarah, husband Kris and baby Logan are resting. Sarah delivered Logan this afternoon and is resting with new baby per the Doctors orders. Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited. Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon.”
Stage and Jason also share son James Hunter, 2.
Baby #2 is almost here and I can’t help but reflect on how amazing our bodies are for growing a sweet baby! Taking extra care of myself during these last months of pregnancy is so important and thats why I wear my @Avawomen bracelet every night. I wear it to bed in order to track my sleep, heart rate variability (stress indicator) and resting pulse rate. The Ava app also gives me information on baby development each week. After my little guy arrives I will continue to wear my Ava bracelet to track my cycle and health as I return to pre-pregnancy workouts. If you're trying to get pregnant, the #avabracelet detects your 5 most fertile days in real time. Spread the baby love! Use my code: SARAHSTAGE for $20 off @avawomen #ad #9monthspregnant #36weeks #36weekspregnant #babyboy
The 33-year-old fit mom has faced criticism for her small belly during both pregnancies, but continued to keep up with her workouts. At eight months pregnant in August, Stage revealed she had only gained 18 pounds.
Taking on the critics in an Instagram post that month, Stage wrote, “Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do.”
“And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”
She added, “It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby. There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I ‘look’ but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”