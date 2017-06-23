Singer Kate Nash on Dealing with Body Shaming: ‘I’ve Been Called ‘Too Fat’ and ‘Too Ugly’ ‘

Kate Nash had a hit debut album at just 20 years old, and after nine years in the music business, she’s dealt with plenty of body shaming.

“When you’re a woman, you have such a strange relationship with your body because — especially when you’re in the public eye — you’re constantly being judged,” she tells The Independent.

The British singer was often splashed across U.K. tabloids in the years since Foundations came out in 2007.

“People comment on my body all the time in a really inappropriate way, in a way I find completely offensive[. I] saw it in serious newspapers where I’ve been called ‘too fat’ and ‘too ugly’ to be a popstar,” Nash says. “It’s so weird, but people feel like they can say that to you.”

But she believes that the world is finally shifting away from a culture that judges women’s bodies.

“Everything’s slightly different now because feminism is now front and center,” Nash says. “It’s mainstream. There are still s— magazines that will look at women’s bodies. But I’ve seen reactions from influencers, and if someone talks about a women and the way she looks, women jump in like ‘no, you can’t f—— say that. What’s it to do with you?’ ”

“Women are being more accepted and there’s more awareness of people’s sexuality, gender, race and other issues in the world.”

Nash is also excited to further widen people’s perspectives with her role on GLOW, a new show from Netflix about female wrestlers.

“On the show, we have a purpose that isn’t just to look good, it’s to learn to wrestle and run the ropes,” she says. “On set, I was pushing myself physically, doing things I never expected I could do. It empowered me, and I feel very confident and assertive.”

Though Nash earned her fame as a singer, she’s also a professionally trained actor, and says she has more interest in film than the music industry.

“Really, this is the music industry now? It’s not very f—— inspiring,” she says.