Karlie Kloss Does This Workout to Get Runway Ready — Try It!

Need fitness inspiration? Look no further than New York Fashion Week.

With the shows in full swing, Body By Simone creator Simone De La Rue — who has trained models Karlie Kloss, Amber Valetta, Kelly Gale, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Chrissy Teigen and others — shares her top, runway-inspired exercises.

Simon De La Rue

Quad Kick Out:

Stand on one leg in the center of the wobble board. The other leg is bent and held at the knee. Kick the leg out directly in front of you, keeping it straight and parallel with a flexed foot.

Main muscles worked: quads, hamstrings, calves, glutes and core.

Reps: Two sets of 12 on each leg.

“The aim of this exercise is to challenge your balance and stability. Try and keep upright and still,” says De La Rue, a trainer on Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. “It’s perfect for all my model clients who need to balance in high heels on the catwalk.”

Simon De La Rue

Hamstring Curl:

Set up in tabletop position with your knees underneath your hips and wrists underneath shoulders. Place a small pilates ball behind your bent knee. Keep the leg parallel to the ground. Squeeze your heel towards your glutes to contract your hamstring. Hold for two seconds and release.

Main muscles worked: hamstrings, glutes, core.

Reps: 40 reps on each side.

This lower body exercise is meant to “sculpt the shape of the butt while building hamstring strength,” De La Rue explains, adding that this move is especially popular with the Victoria’s Secret models she trains.

Simon De La Rue

Overhead Press with Resistance Band:

Stand hip-width distance apart on the resistance band and place your hand in the loops. Slightly bend your knees as you raise your hands toward the ceiling. Bend the arms back to the goal post position.

Main Muscles worked: deltoids, pectorals, biceps.

Reps: Three sets of 10 reps.

“All models need to focus on their posture,” says De La Rue, who uses this exercise to “build upper body strength by sculpting the shoulders.”

Simon De La Rue

Core Gliders:

Start in the perfect plank position with gliding discs underneath the balls of your feet. Glide your straight legs out in abduction and squeeze them back in adduction towards your midline. Try and keep your upper body still whilst just moving your legs.

Main muscles worked: core, abbudctors, adductors, glutes, pecs.

Reps: Four sets of 12 reps.

“The aim of the exercise is to build core strength and stability, while isolating a specific body part,” she says. “All of my model clients want to build abdominal strength to visually look good in a bikini but also to protect the spine.”