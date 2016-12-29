Simone Biles Isn’t Fazed by Body Shaming Bullies: ‘I’m Comfortable in My Skin’

Simone Biles isn’t letting body shaming bullies affect her self-esteem.

On Tuesday the Olympic gymnast, 19, tweeted a message to followers addressing criticism of her appearance.

“You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it’s MY body,” she wrote. “I love it and I’m comfortable in my skin.”

The tweet may have been in response to a mean-spirited comment made about an Instagram photo Biles shared from her Belize vacation, in which she wears a white one-piece bathing suit and black cut-off shorts.

“You’re so ugly Simone Biles even I look better than you,” wrote one user about the photo.

Biles’ fans quickly came to the her defense, and the commenter ultimately retracted her hurtful comment.

“I know what I did wasn’t right,” the commenter later wrote. “Clearly I was jealous of her. I mean can you blame me? She is beautiful. I wish my life was like hers. But I don’t think it’s right for all of you to talk about [me]. Yes I deserved [it], but we all do stupid things.”

living in bathing suits >> 🖤✨ A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

you all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body. I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin 🖤 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 28, 2016

This isn’t the first time Biles has stood up to body shamers. Last month, the athlete opened up about how a 2013 incident — in which a male coach called her fat — actually taught her to love her body.

WATCH: Simone Biles Shows Off Her Sexy Side in Photos from Jake Miller’s Romantic Music Video

“It was really hard, because growing up I never felt overweight or fat, so it shocked me like, ‘Why would he say that?’ ” Biles told PEOPLE. “But in a way it actually shaped me for the better, because it just taught me to rise above and to love my body no matter what.”