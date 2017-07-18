The 'Souter 7' Siblings Compete on American Ninja Warrior — Find Out Who Moved On

Having one American Ninja Warrior contestant in the family is impressive enough — but the Souter siblings have six!

The brothers and sisters from Utah — Josh, Sierra, Shandi, Ryan, Tessa and Amy took on the course in Denver on Monday night, after training together for months. Souter sibling number 7, Kaden, is too young to compete, but hits the gym for gravity-defying workouts with the rest of the group.

“The Souter 7 are seven siblings, and we push ourselves to the extreme,” Josh, 37, the oldest of the group, said during the episode. “We’ve always wanted to compete together. And we love American Ninja Warrior. We meet every morning at 6am at the gym.”

“I am just so proud of where we’ve come,” Sierra, 23, adds. “We’ve kind of been training our whole lives for this. We’re excited to see how far we go.”

Sierra was the first to hit the course, before falling at the second obstacle, the ring swing. Sisters Tessa and Amy dropped out in the same spot, and Shandi couldn’t make it past the first obstacle. Josh was the fifth Souter to attempt the course, but couldn’t complete the fourth obstacle.

“That is really tiring!” Sierra said.

Ryan, 32, who says he’s the “athletic one,” also fell before finishing the course, but made it far enough — to the fifth obstacle, the rail runner — that he made it through to the Denver finals on August 28.

“Thank you @ninjawarrior, thank you for such an amazing experience competing in Denver Qualifiers! And thank you everyone in all your support throughout our journey!” the siblings wrote on Instagram.

American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8/7 p.m. on NBC.