Fit Mom Sia Cooper on Why She Proudly Shares Her 'Body Jiggles' on Instagram: 'Perfect Does Not Exist'

Sia Cooper has an important message for her loyal Instagram followers.

The fitness trainer most recently shared a clip of herself in a bikini in an attempt to dispel all those ab-centric photos on social media.

“It’s okay to be imperfect,” a bikini-clad Cooper says in the video, citing bloggers’ flattering poses that bring attention to their toned butts and flat stomachs. “That is not how they walk around 24/7.”

The Instagram video, which went viral shortly after the mom of two posted it on Aug. 20, shed light on unrealistic physical expectations women face on a regular basis.

“It was a hard video for me to make because even I am self-conscious about my body jiggles,” Cooper tells PEOPLE exclusively of her own body image struggles. “In order to overcome this fear of people seeing my jiggle, I had to put it out there. Afterward, it felt so empowering.”

Cooper, who exercised throughout both pregnancies, admits that she didn’t realize such deceiving images could make that big of an impact until after the birth of her daughter in 2016. Since then, she’s been regularly posting body-positive snapshots — most recently, selfies comparing her belly pre- and post-breakfast.

“I did not want my daughter growing up with body image issues from seeing only girls with abs flooding her news feeds,” she tells us. “I want to show women that fit moms can and do have stretch marks, cellulite, loose skin and more … Perfect does not exist.”

As for the response she’s received since posting her “Jiggle Bikini” video, Cooper tells us women have reached out to share their own personal stories with the fitness blogger. One story in particular, from a Facebook user, has resonated with Cooper.

“She said she showed the video to her 7-year-old daughter, who has been bullied recently at school for her body type,” Cooper recalls. “She said it made her feel better about her own body.”