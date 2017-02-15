Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue Director Courageously Poses in a Bikini to Promote Body Confidence

Deep.Breath. If I'm going to talk the talk I am going to walk the walk. Please consider participating. It was equally terrifying and liberating for me. Funny how I have spent my life on a beach since childhood and I have never truly felt comfortable in a swimsuit. Even at my thinnest. We need to love ourselves in the present. No matter what. I invite you all to do so. 😱🙏🏻❤#50shadesoftan Repost @womenirl with @repostapp ・・・ Introducing the #WhatIModel campaign, a partnership with @SI_Swimsuit and @healthmagazine. This year's Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the most inclusive ever and features women of various ages, backgrounds and body types. We’re celebrating this vision of beauty and confidence on our feed… in our swimsuits. Because you should feel beautiful no matter what you wear, and we’re ready to love our swimsuits again. Meet @mj_day, the editor of SI Swimsuit, and find out what *she* models. Then, upload your own video (in your suit) and tag it #WhatIModel & #LoveYourSwimsuit for the chance to be featured here. Stay tuned all week for inspiring messages about body confidence and authenticity. #womenirl
As Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit issue director, MJ Day spends her days around models in teeny-tiny swimsuits (or nothing at all) — but the mom says she’s never felt confident in her own body.
That’s precisely why Day donned a bikini encouraging women to love their bodies as part of a partnership with the @WomenIRL Instagram account and Health.com.
“Deep.Breath. If I’m going to talk the talk I am going to walk the walk,” she captioned the video. “Funny how I have spent my life on a beach since childhood and I have never truly felt comfortable in a swimsuit. Even at my thinnest. We need to love ourselves in the present. No matter what.”
Day says in the video that she decided to talk about her insecurities because the 2017 Swimsuit issue is celebrating women of all sizes.
“I’ve been producing the annual Swimsuit issue for 19 years, but today I’m the one in a bathing suit, and here’s why,” she says. “This year’s issue will showcase the widest diversity of women in SI history. Women of all ages, and shapes, and from many different backgrounds.”
With the partnership, Day and @WomenIRL are encouraging women to post their own bikini videos.
“We want to celebrate strength, beauty, and more, so we want to know: What do you model? So I’ll kick us off. I model determination. I’m determined to get out the message that there is not a singular definition of beauty.”
After SI featured model Ashley Graham in the 2016 issue, they’ve added more size diversity to their roster this year, including model Hunter McGrady, their curviest ever.
This is a surreal moment for me. You guys I have been bursting to tell you all about this! I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Beauty is not a number. It has no limits. I have never felt sexier than I did in this shoot. Thank you to @joannegair and team for working your magic on my body. These women painted this suit for 12 hours and never wanted to take it off. Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn't measure up because you weren't represented in the magazines–THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift eachother up and inspire one another. There's too much going on on this world to let eachother fall by the waste side. Thank you @uralucky1 @marissamuscari @ginabaronedirectorofficial @jaimegoldberg_ @wilhelminamodels for being such hard working and dedicated team! We did it ! 😜 #breakingboundaries #siswim
“I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes,” McGrady, 23, wrote on Instagram. Beauty is not a number. It has no limits.”