Shirtless Chris Hemsworth’s Intense Workouts Will Give You Exercise Inspiration

Let us Marvel at just how a shirtless Chris Hemsworth gets into Thor shape.

The Australian actor gave fans and followers an inside look into his exercise routine in a new Instagram video shared on Saturday. “Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer,” he wrote about Luke Zocchi, who also trained Hemsworth’s Thor: Ragnarok costar Cate Blanchett.

Judging from the grunting noises Hemsworth, 33, makes, it certainly sounds like the father-of-three is getting an efficient sweat-drenched workout from the series of weightlifting, battle ropes and resistance training.

And if you want to achieve Hemsworth-worthy legs, follow this five-minute regimen created by Dr. Eric Goodman, who has previously worked with Chris:

“Take 4-8 deep breaths while standing,” Goodman told PEOPLE in September of lengthening and decompressing. “Then move to a wide-leg founder pose, followed by lunges. Next do a woodpecker pose, one on each leg. Finish by standing up and relaxing with 4-8 deep breaths.”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 3.