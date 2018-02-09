Shay Mitchell Says She's 'Never Even Weighed' Herself: 'I Don't Think You Can Trust The Scale'

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell has a secret when it comes to exercise: ignore the scale.

The 30-year-old actress is appearing on the March 2018 cover of Shape magazine, telling them in the cover story all about how she finds health and happiness.

“For me exercise is all about getting stronger. It’s not about weight,” Mitchell said. “I’ve never even weighed myself. I don’t think you can trust the scale … Exercise is about how I feel. I have more energy when I work out. It makes me amped for the rest of the day, and I feel strong.”

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell went on to reveal that she feels at her best when she’s exercising.

“I really love working out. It gives me confidence to know that my body is getting stronger,” she said. “I’m sweaty and I don’t have makeup on, but that is 100 percent when I feel my best. It’s me in my rawest form, doing something great for my body, pushing myself as hard as I can, and it feels so good.”

Of course, Mitchell makes sure to live a balanced life — something she says is responsible for her healthy skin.

“I think having healthy skin (also) comes from being happy and having a balanced life,” she explained. “I work hard, I play hard; I eat a lot, I work out a lot.”

Mark Williams + Sara Hirakawa/SHAPE

Mitchell says she feels “lucky” to be doing what she loves every day and has approached life with a no fear-attitude.

“My message is, if I can do it, you can too. If you really want something, believe in it, and have drive and focus, and you can attain it,” Mitchell said. “I’m more confident and optimistic than not. Every one of us has insecurities. I have a whole bunch of them, but I don’t dwell on them. Instead I focus on my strengths. After all, what’s the worst thing that can happen if you try something new and it doesn’t work out? So what?”

“You don’t know what you’re going to be good at until you do it!” she continued. “The same goes for travel: Explore the world; don’t be afraid of it. Get out there and be adventurous — that’s my life motto.”