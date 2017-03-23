Woman Shares Emotional Video After Being Fat-Shamed While Eating Ice Cream on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day

After months of dieting and successful weight loss, an Illinois woman decided to treat herself to some ice cream on Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day. But her sweet moment of indulgence was spoiled by a group of men who body-shamed her while driving by.

Shauna Arocho shared a Facebook Live video in which she recounted Monday’s incident. After losing 120 lbs. and following a strict Paleo diet, she decided to allow herself a rare snack.

“It’s really hard sometimes giving up sweets, giving up all this kind of stuff you just love to eat but is so bad for you,” she said, fighting tears. “I have a really long way to go in my weight loss journey, but I’ve been encouraged by losing over 40 lbs. just this year — since Jan. 9 — so I decided to treat myself to a free ice cream cone.”

Arocho sat outside to enjoy her treat when a group of men driving by stopped in the middle of the busy street to yell at her, “Eat that ice cream you fat b—!”

FROM COINAGE: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

The 27-year-old wrote on her Facebook post that she gets bullied regularly, but this incident inspired her to speak out.

“I know that I am fat, I don’t need strangers yelling out their car window for me to see that,” she wrote. “I’m not trying to get pity with this post, I am trying to get people to understand how detrimental bullying can be.”

Arocho went on to explain the tragic result this insult could have had.

“I just don’t understand what people get out of tearing other people down,” she said in the video. “You know nothing about my life or my circumstances. What if I had been in such a place that you saying that to me had made me go home and kill myself? I’m not in that place, but I could have been.”

She continued, “What do you get out of making me cry for the last 15 or 20 minutes? I finally calmed down enough to make a video, and I’m only doing it because I think that sharing this kind of thing is important.”

Arocho concluded by encouraging people to think about the repercussions their words could have before they speak.

Since posting the video, it has received over 10,000,000 views and 44,000 comments from supporters who backed her outrage against body-shamers.

Arocho followed up to in Facebook post on Tuesday, writing, “I posted that video yesterday in the hopes that it would reach a few people, and maybe change a few hearts. It has almost 2 million views and I am just overwhelmed by the level of support people are giving a complete stranger. My faith in humanity has never been higher than it is right now. Yesterday my eyes were full tears from sadness. Today, the tears are happy ones.”