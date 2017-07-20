Plan on going to a friend’s pool party? According to fitness expert Shaun T, there are a few simple workout exercises you can do to have even more fun at that summer hangout — and he has some routines that can help you “rock it out in front of everybody,” just in case a dance session is in order during the party.

“If you’re going to the pool party, you gotta know how to dance there and you gotta get in shape before you go,” says Shaun T.

First is the Pull and Throwback: a hands-and-legs coordination maneuver. Next is the Pull and Take It Low: a move that’s all about the hands and hips! Third is the Box Step 1-2-3: a leg-coordination dance exercise. And finally, Shaun T’s favorite “move of all time,” the Step Together Push It Up: an upbeat move that involves putting “your bootie” and right leg up in the air. For added effect, the fitness trainer says you can make it a strong finish with a clap or the shake of your ponytail.

While being in shape is something that Shaun T encourages, working out isn’t just about looking good for the workout guru. The trainer told PEOPLE in a “daily focus” segment that performing some challenging physical exercises can also help prepare the mind to “embrace the struggle.”

“Every day when we wake up and we go through life, there’s something that we have to struggle about, but you have to embrace the struggle and know that you’re strong enough to get through it,” Shaun T said.