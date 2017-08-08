Shannon Beador: ‘I Never Blamed Vicki Gunvalson for My Weight Gain’ — ‘Only Blame Myself’

Shannon Beador isn’t blaming anyone but herself for her 40-lb. weight gain.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star sent a tweet to Andy Cohen on Monday evening, in which she clarified that she doesn’t place any blame on Vicki Gunvalson in regards to her recent weight struggles.

“ @ Andy I never blamed Vicki for my weight gain. Discussed it for the millionth time last week. Only blame myself. Enough,” Beador, 53, tweeted.

On Monday evening’s Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo host sat down with RHOC star Meghan King Edmonds, who clarified her own previous commentary about Beador’s weight gain.

“I don’t think she’s necessarily blaming it totally on Vicki,” Edmonds said in defense of Beador. “I think she’s saying, like, ‘I’ve had a lot happen to me.’ ”

“You blamed it on her marriage on the show,” Cohen said to Edmonds, 32.

“I did. You know, it was word vomit,” Edmonds admitted. “It really was because I was just thinking in the back of my head: What could it possibly be? Because it’s not obviously all Vicki.”

Beador took to Instagram on July 10, where she revealed in a candid post that she has gained 40 lbs. in the last few months. “So let’s just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact,” Beador wrote. “I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it’s just plain and simple weight gain. There are multiple factors that have contributed to my size and it will be addressed this season on the show.”

In the RHOC season 12 premiere, Beador said that stress caused by Gunvalson led to her weight gain.

“That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight,” she said. “My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I’m embarrassed about my body.”

After Beador opened up about her weight gain with her followers, Gunvalson 55, apologized for any stress she caused.

“I’m sorry. You know, I’m sorry that you feel that way and I don’t want to cause her any stress … If I’m responsible for it, I’m really, really sorry,” Gunvalson said on Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t want anything bad for Shannon and David. I actually want them to have a happy, healthy marriage. I told her that from the very beginning when she confided in me on their situation. I said, ‘Make your marriage work.’ So I’m sorry. If I’m to blame for it, I’m sorry.”

In addition to watching Beador’s weight journey on the current season of RHOC, audiences will see some tension between her and new Housewife Peggy Sulahian.

“There were some difficulties as far as communication and understanding where she was coming from,” Beador told PEOPLE Now about Sulahian. “There’s an allegation made later on this season that’s completely wrong. That’s my button. Don’t tell me that I did or said something or felt a certain way because I’m the one that knows what I did and what I said.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres premieres Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.