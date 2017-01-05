Shannen Doherty Writes Tribute to Her ‘#CancerSlayer’ Radiation Machine She Has Named Maggie

Shannen Doherty continued to share her journey with breast cancer via social media on Wednesday, paying tribute to the radiation machine she calls “Maggie.”

The 45-year-old actress uploaded a black and white Instagram photo on Wednesday of herself standing in front of a large machine used for radiation therapy.

“This is Maggie. I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she’s part of the life saving treatment I’m receiving,” Doherty wrote alongside the shot.

Doherty exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in August 2015 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been public about her journey, sharing health updates on social media including shaving her head, her first day of radiation, and going to her appointments with her mother by her side for support.

“It’s astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found,” the actress continued. “Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now …. it’s me and Maggie.”

Shannen Doherty Visits Her Reconstructive Surgeon as She ‘Gears Up for Radiation’

She added: “I’m seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer.”

Just hours earlier, Doherty shared an Instagram video of a dance workout she did with her trainer Neda, writing, “Radiation is tiring …You can see how tired I am here but I’m still moving!!”

Along with the Instagram posts, Doherty revealed on Twitter that she will be doubling up her radiation treatments.

“Meanwhile….. gonna do a double up day of radiation so I get completely finished this week!!” she tweeted.