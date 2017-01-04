Shannen Doherty Doubles Up Cancer Treatments but Stays Positive with Dance Workouts

Shannen Doherty isn’t letting her cancer treatments prevent her from shaking her booty!

The actress, 45, shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday of a dance workout she did with her trainer Neda. Dressed down in gray sweatpants and a T-shirt, Doherty gives the routine her all while Neda shouts words of encouragement.

“Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open,” Doherty captioned the video. “You can see how tired I am here but I’m still moving!! Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well.”

Shortly after sharing the video, Doherty posted on Twitter that she will be doubling up her radiation treatments in order to complete her treatments this week.

“Meanwhile….. gonna do a double up day of radiation so I get completely finished this week!!” she tweeted.

Doherty exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in August 2015 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment,” she said in a statement. “I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me.”

Since going public with her diagnosis, Doherty has been actively chronicling her cancer treatment journey on social media, including shaving her head, her first day of radiation, and going to her appointments with her mother by her side.