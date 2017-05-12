NCIS: New Orleans' Shalita Grant Sticks to a Mostly Vegetarian Diet: What the Actress Eats in a Day

For Shalita Grant, eating healthy is an essential part of her job playing Special Agent Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans.

“I have a chef come in every day and prepare my meals,” the 4’11” actress, 28, told PEOPLE. “There is no way I could do the stunt work, stay up as late as I have to, or be outside in the heat if I’m eating poorly. That means I can’t eat craft services!”

Grant sticks to a mostly vegetarian and vegan diet — though she occasionally eats fish — and avoids mindless snacking. Her best diet advice?

“Eat to fuel your body, not to stuff your feelings,” she says.

Check out Grant’s daily food log below, and for more on her diet, pick up a copy of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Hydration

6-8 bottles of water

16 oz. of kombucha

Breakfast

Omelet with 2 fresh yard eggs, ¼ cup sautéed kale, 1 tsp. olive oil and salt to taste

Lunch

Salad with ½ cup black beans, ¼ cup white rice with fresh herbs, ¼ cup diced cucumber, 1 tbsp. olive oil, 1 tbsp. raw apple cider vinegar, ¼ cup diced red pepper, 1 tbsp. minced onion and salt to taste

RELATED VIDEO: What Julia Roberts Really Eats in a Day

Sweet Snack

½ cup low-fat yogurt with ¼ cup granola and ¼ cup fresh blue berries

Savory Snack

¼ cup kimchi

Dinner

6 oz. seared tofu over ½ cup buckwheat soba noodles tossed with 1 tsp. tamari, 2 tsp. sesame oil and chili flakes, topped with ¾ cup sautéed bok choy, Chinese eggplant and seared enoki mushrooms

Dessert

1-2 oz. artisanal chocolate

Total Calories:

1,455

The Verdict:

“Shalita has a very ‘healthy gut’ diet because her plant-based meals are loaded with fiber from fruits, vegetables and beans — and probiotic foods like yogurt and kombucha,” says Chicago-based dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. Grant could also add more whole grains to her diet by incorporating oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice or whole-grain flour into her meals, adds Blatner. But she gets praise for snacking on sweet and savory superfoods like blueberries and kimchi.

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.