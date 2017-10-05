Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Says She Lost Her Baby Weight in Just 8 Days After Giving Birth to Son

What’s the secret to Asa Soltan Rahmati’s post-baby weight loss? “Liquid gold,” she confessed.

The Shahs of Sunset star, 41, said she lost 18 lbs. in the eight days after giving birth to son Soltan Jackson, who is now 8-months-old.

“I lost my pregnancy weight in 8 days but I had only gained 18 pounds which was mostly just my Baby, extra fluids etc.,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday along with a mirror selfie of her body transformation.

“I weigh 10 pounds less now than I did when I first got pregnant. Yea I was shocked too. I seriously was sure I would get big and never lose the weight. And y’all know I don’t diet#breastfeeding #liquidGold,” the mother of one said.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In January, Rahmati and longtime partner Jermaine Jackson II announced the birth of their first child on social media after the couple confirmed their baby news with PEOPLE exclusively in October 2016.

As for her key to successful breastfeeding, Rahmati told a Twitter follower: “Eat wholesome food. Do not skip meals. Drink lots of water. Stay stress free. I ate a lot of salmon with brown rice and greens.”

It has a lot to do with how much you gain during pregnancy. Each journey is different. I was think to begin with so hardly gained. 18 pounds — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) October 4, 2017

WATCH: Janet Jackson Shares First Photo of Son Days After Split from Husband

On breastfeeding her son, the new mom told the Daily Dish in May: “I’m like his milk maiden. I live to just feed him, which I love.; And he likes to look into my eyes when I breastfeed and we look at each other and we’re just in bliss.”

Soltan already has a built-in buddy: Jackson’s aunt Janet Jackson also welcomed her first child, son Eissa, in January.