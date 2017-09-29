Selena Gomez Boxes for Her First Post-Kidney Transplant Workout: ‘She Killed It’

Selena Gomez is back in fighting shape!

The singer threw more than few punches at Rumble in New York City on Thursday for her first workout after her kidney transplant, and according to trainer Noah D. Neiman, “she killed it.”

“She just came in and went hard. We were all, ‘Okay, that’s what I’m talking about!’ ” Neiman tells PEOPLE of Gomez, who took his colleague Joe Ferraro’s class.

But Gomez, 25, told them that she can go even harder.

“She said, ‘No guys, I’ll bring my A game next time’ and I was like, ‘What?! Look at you, you just had surgery,'” Neiman says. “She legit has a whole new kidney! But she was great.”

Gomez revealed on Sept. 14 that she had undergone a kidney transplant as part of her lupus treatment, and her donor was her best friend, actress Francia Raisa. A source close to Gomez told PEOPLE that the popstar is feeling better than she has in months.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Reveals She Is Recovering From a Kidney Transplant Due to Lupus

“She’s really bounced back more quickly than everyone expected,” the source said of Gomez, who is now shooting an untitled Woody Allen movie in New York City.

And Raisa, 29, is also hitting the gym after the transplant, posting on Sept. 22 that she’s “happy to be back” as she lifted weights.

Rumble, which is known for their group fitness classes featuring 10 rounds of boxing and strength training, is a favorite of many celebs. Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Teyana Taylor and Hailey Baldwin have all been spotted at the gym when they’re in the Big Apple.