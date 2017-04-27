Sean Lowe Flexes His Impressive Muscles As Teaches Friends 'How to Sculpt a Dad Bod'

Sean Lowe is reinventing the dad bod.

The 33-year-old Bachelor alum shared an impressive gym pic to Instagram on Wednesday, proving that he hasn’t let 9-month-old song Samuel Thomas take him away from his workouts.

The “guns” were out in full force, in fact, as Lowe flexed in a sleeveless black Nike tank at the PARADIGM Gym in Dallas, Texas.

His fit friends — PARADIGM owner Brian Casad and bodybuilder Steve Cook — looking on in awe, pointing at Lowe’s arms.

“I’m trying my best to teach these two how to sculpt a dad bod but they clearly have a long way to go,” Lowe joked in the caption.

Casad and Cook had nothing but nice things to say about Lowe on their social channels as well — posting the same photo.

“Little training sesh with the swolest ex-bachelor @bachelorabc @seanloweksu and the man himself @stevecook,” Casad explained. “Of course yes we trained arms the most bro thing possible.”

“Most swole @bachelorabc to date!,” Cook wrote. “@seanloweksu been killing that BIG program! No dad bod For him!”

REALTED VIDEO: The Bachelor‘s Sean Lowe Dishes on His Wife: ‘Catherine Is Very Messy!’

Lowe and Giudici Lowe, 30, met on season 17 of The Bachelor — where Lowe proposed to his now-wife in the season finale. The couple tied the knot a year later in a live televised ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, where Lowe’s father Jay served as officiant.

The Dallas-based spouses announced their first child on the way in December 2015, sharing sweet snaps of themselves lounging, with Lowe’s hand over his wife’s belly.

“It’s happening! I’m going to be a dad!” Lowe captioned his photo.

Here's a video of a baby waving goodbye. I've become that annoying parent haven't I? A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Since Samuel arrived, his parents have been using social media to mark his milestones — and provide their followers with tons of adorable photos.

“Watching @rangers on opening day with my boy for the very first time,” Lowe captioned one snap of himself and his son — the latter outfitted in a pint-sized Texas Rangers jersey and baseball cap. “Hope it’s the first of thousands we watch together over the years.

“I’ve become that annoying parent haven’t I?” Lowe wrote in the caption to an April 5-video of he and his son waving.