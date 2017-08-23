Sarah Stage Reveals She’s Gained Just 18 Lbs. in Almost 8 Months of Pregnancy

As Sarah Stage gets ready for her eighth month of pregnancy, she’s revealing that she’s gained just 18 lbs. so far with baby number 2.

The lingerie model shared photos of her scale on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showing that she now weighs 137 lbs. in her 31st week of pregnancy.

“31 weeks, baby is kicking like crazy !!” Stage, 33, posted on Instagram.

Much like with her first pregnancy with son James, 2, the mom has been dealing with critics who say that her small baby bump means that she’s harming her child. Stage called them out in a strongly-worded Instagram post on Aug. 15.

“As I’m nearing #8months I’ve wanted to share what’s been on my mind. Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” Stage wrote in the caption of a workout video. “And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

Most the criticism is over Stage’s decision to continue exercising during her pregnancy.

“It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby,” she says. “There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I ‘look’ but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”

Instead of judging her, Stage has one request for her followers: “Positive vibes only.”