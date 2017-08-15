Sarah Stage Slams Critics Judging Her 7-Months-Pregnant Body: ‘I Always Do What’s Best for My Growing Baby’

Sarah Stage is done with people criticizing her pregnancy.

The model, who is 7 months pregnant with her second child, slammed commenters on Instagram Monday for saying she shouldn’t still be working out.

“As I’m nearing #8months I’ve wanted to share what’s been on my mind. Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” Stage wrote in the caption of a workout video. “And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

Stage has kept up her workouts — at a lower intensity — throughout her pregnancy, as she did while carrying her first child, James, now 2.

“It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby,” she says. “There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I ‘look’ but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”

Stage added that not exercising during pregnancy is completely fine as well.

“Alternatively, I don’t judge anyone who chooses to not be active while pregnant etc. as it’s their own life,” she said. “I’m just sharing my pregnancy journey and appreciate the positive support from most of you.”

Joanne Stone, MD, the director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System, previously told PEOPLE that exercise during pregnancy is entirely safe — the most important thing for moms-to-be is to do what’s comfortable.

“It all depends on how you feel, really,” Dr. Stone said. “There are studies that show that people who exercise have fewer pregnancy-related symptoms, so if you still feel up to it then I feel like it’s great. People who exercise feel much better than people who don’t exercise.”

“I think it’s about comfort, what feels good.”