Sarah Stage Steps on the Scale 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Reveal Her Post-Pregnancy Weight

She became known as the “six-pack mom” for her ability to keep her toned abs during her two pregnancies. And on Thursday, lingerie model Sarah Stage showed off her post-pregnancy weight just two weeks after the birth to her second child.

The 33-year-old social media star stepped on the scale in a photo for her Instagram Story captured by E!, showing that she was down to 124.8 pounds. “Going to keep on sticking to my nutrition guide,” she wrote on the picture.

It was the first time Stage had weighed herself since in the arrival of son Logan Alexander, who was born via c-section on Oct. 16. He weighed-in at 7 lbs. and 2 oz., and was 19 inches long.

While Stage didn’t reveal the final amount of weight she had ultimately gained during her pregnancy, she had previously shared in August (when she was 8 months pregnant) that she had only gained 18 pounds.

All I want to do is cuddle with him ☺️

Stage said Friday that her followers had been asking her on social media about her post-pregnancy weight loss, E! reported.

The mother of two, who shares Logan Alexander and 2 ½-year-old big brother James Hunter with husband Kris Jason, has faced criticism for her small belly during both pregnancies.

“Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do,” she wrote in a September post while taking on the critics. “And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OB/GYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

“It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby,” she added. “There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I ‘look’ but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”

Enjoying this newborn phase, it's true what everyone says that it goes by so fast 😭 it's been nice resting, healing and cuddling with the babes 👶🏻👦🏻 Still recovering from c section and continuing to take it easy at home ❤️ My goal is to make it all the way through trick or treating tomorrow with the family 🎃🙏🏼 #csectionrecovery #2weeksold #momlife #2under3Club

Was thinking this could just be our Christmas card too? 🤷🏻‍♀️🎃🎅🏼Happy Halloween everyone !!! #starWars

As she continues to recover from her c-section, Stage is resting at home with her family.

“Enjoying this newborn phase,” she wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. “It’s true what everyone says that it goes by so fast. It’s been nice resting, healing and cuddling with the babes. Still recovering from c section and continuing to take it easy at home. My goal is to make it all the way through trick or treating tomorrow with the family #csectionrecovery #2weeksold #momlife #2under3Club.”

She stayed true to her promise, dressing up the next day as Star Wars characters for the big day.