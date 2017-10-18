It’s a Boy! See Sarah Stage’s First Family Photo with Her New Baby

A new baby for Sarah Stage means it’s time for an updated family photo!

The lingerie model known for her barely-there baby bump shared the first look at her son Logan Alexander in a sweet Instagram photo that also featured husband Kris Jason and their 2-year-old James Hunter.

“Welcome to the world Logan Alexander 👶🏻 Born October 16th at 1:20pm #7pounds2ounces 🙏🏼,” she captioned the post. “We prayed, planned, and wished for a healthy and happy baby boy. We received all we wished for and now our family is complete.”

According to E! News, the baby boy was born via C-section.

“We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family,” Stage and husband Kris Jason told E! in a statement.

The proud parents additionally told E!, “Sarah, husband Kris and baby Logan are resting. Sarah delivered Logan this afternoon and is resting with new baby per the Doctors orders. Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited. Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon.”

The 33-year-old fit mom has faced criticism for her small belly during both pregnancies, but continued to keep up with her workouts. At eight months pregnant in August, Stage revealed she had only gained 18 pounds.

Taking on the critics in an Instagram post that month, Stage wrote, “Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do.”

“And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first!”

She added, “It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby. There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I ‘look’ but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”