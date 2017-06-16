Model and Fit Mom Sarah Stage Is Pregnant with Her Second Child: See Her (Barely There) Baby Bump!

Model Sarah Stage wowed fans with her tiny baby bump and six-pack during her first pregnancy, and now the mom-to-be is just as fit during her second pregnancy.

“I have a little bump, but this time I’m carrying a little bit differently,” the 33-year-old fit mom — who is five months pregnant — tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The doctor says the baby is a lot lower.”

Stage is eagerly awaiting the newest addition to her family.

“I’m super excited that [my 2-year-old son] James will be a brother and have somebody to play with!” she says. “[This pregnancy] has been so different. Having a toddler and running after him, I’m definitely a lot more tired. But I’m not complaining, I’m so excited!”

Stage says she isn’t concerned about the way her figure will inevitably change with pregnancy.

“It comes with the territory when you’re pregnant,” she says. “It’s exciting, and it’s such a short period of time that your body changes, and in the end it’s all worth it.”

And while Stage has continued to stay active throughout her pregnancy, she makes sure not to push herself too hard.

“I consulted with my trainer and my doctor just to make sure that it would be okay to continue [working out], and they just said to lower the weight,” she says. “If you listen to your body, it’s going to tell you if it’s too heavy. I’m doing a little bit less, I’m not going as aggressive as I normally do. I have to hold back, but that’s okay.”

The Los Angeles-based social media star follows her own workout plan, available as an e-book on her website.

“Chasing after a toddler, it’s really crazy to get to the actual gym, so I created my own at-home workout,” she says. “I’ve just been doing workouts when I can fit them in a few times a week at home. It’s not really cardio — it’s squats, lunges, a little bit of abs.”

While Stage says finding 20 to 30 minutes to do a full workout is ideal, she usually just ends up squeezing in a 5- to 10-minute workout every other day.

“I do what I can,” she says. “If I stay consistent, that’s how I stay on track.”

Stage says she is committed to having a fit pregnancy because of the health benefits associated with exercising while pregnant.

“It helps with the actual labor, it helps with keeping your body muscle memory and just staying healthy,” she says. “It’s important to try to stay in shape, especially being a mom — you want to stay around as long as possible for your kids.”