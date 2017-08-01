Sarah Stage Shares Pregnancy Workouts for Her Third Trimester: ‘Believe in Yourself’

Working out in her third trimester is no problem for Sarah Stage.

The model is now 7 months pregnant with her second child, and she’s still dedicated to working out — but with some adjustments.

“#7monthspregnant & feeling great,” Stage, 33, writes on Instagram. “I’m now sticking to at home exercises from my ebook 2-3x a week & have stopped doing crunches since I’m in my #thirdtrimester.”

Stage shared a video of moves she’s still doing — weighted split squats, dumbbell side bends, side hip raises, jump squats and cross heel taps with a squat — while her 2-year-old son, James, plays along with her.

“Our bodies are truly incredible & I feel blessed to be able to grow another healthy baby inside of me!” she adds.

Hello #thirdtrimester! 👶🏻 These past #7months have flown by 😱Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don't plan on having any more babies after this one!! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦Thanks for all of your support with my fitness ebook & nutrition guide 💪🏼I hope you are loving it 💕 and thank you @hotmiamistyles for this cute orange bikini 👙#7monthspregnant A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

And Stage — who constantly deals with critics who judge her small baby bump — says she’s ignoring them.

“I choose to stay positive & I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls & bullies,” she says. “It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong & even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself.”

RELATED VIDEO: Model Sarah Stage Shows Off Barely-There Bump In Bikini At Six Months Pregnant

Stage has said before that her doctor gave her permission to continue working out during her pregnancy.

“I consulted with my trainer and my doctor just to make sure that it would be okay to continue [working out], and they just said to lower the weight,” she said in her e-book. “If you listen to your body, it’s going to tell you if it’s too heavy. I’m doing a little bit less, I’m not going as aggressive as I normally do. I have to hold back, but that’s okay.”

Joanne Stone, MD, the director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System, previously told PEOPLE that exercise during pregnancy is entirely safe — they even recommend it.

“There’s no limit on women on how much they can exercise,” Dr. Stone tells PEOPLE, “though some of it depends on if they’re having any complications, like preeclampsia, so there are different recommendations for those patients. But for people who are completely uncomplicated with a low risk of issues, there’s no limit on how much exercise they can do.”

Stone says running, jumping and dumbbell exercises are all fine — she just advises staying away from anything that puts a pregnant woman at risk of falling.

“I do think, once you’re almost due, something like skating isn’t good because you could fall and hurt the fetus, so a stationary bike might be better,” she says. “Your sense of balance changes so much, so you just have to be cautious about falling.”