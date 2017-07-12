While pregnant with her first child, model Sarah Stage‘s barely-there bump made headlines — and now she’s expecting her second baby.
The 33-year-old fit mom, who drew criticism for her small belly and post-baby body last time, responded to recent critics and body shamers on Instagram.
“I’m at a place in my life where happiness, peace and joy are my priority. Especially being #6monthspregnant, there’s no room for any negativity so please take it elsewhere,” she captioned a photo of herself in a white bikini, which showed off her toned tummy. “Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine. I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves … we are all different that’s what makes us special and unique!”
In another photo (also taken when Stage is six months pregnant), the model’s six-pack abs are on display in a Calvin Klein bra and underwear.
Although she still has the same fit-pregnancy figure as the last time she was expecting, the Los Angeles-based social media star says she has noticed a few differences with the second baby.
“I have a little bump, but this time I’m carrying a little bit differently,” she told PEOPLE while five months pregnant. “The doctor says the baby is a lot lower.”
As for exercising while expecting, Stage — who follows her own workout plan, available as an e-book on her website — makes sure not to push herself too hard.
“I consulted with my trainer and my doctor just to make sure that it would be okay to continue [working out], and they just said to lower the weight,” she said. “If you listen to your body, it’s going to tell you if it’s too heavy. I’m doing a little bit less, I’m not going as aggressive as I normally do. I have to hold back, but that’s okay.”