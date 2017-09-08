Sarah Stage Gets Ready for Her Last Month of Pregnancy: ‘Looking Forward to Meeting Baby Boy’

On month left to go!

Sarah Stage is ready to meet her new baby boy in October. The model, 33, thanked her followers for supporting her through her pregnancy on Thursday.

“Looking forward to meeting baby boy NEXT MONTH!!!” she writes. “Baby flipped and is now head down and weighs a little over 4.5 lbs.”

“It’s been quite an experience sharing my pregnancy journey so far but I really appreciate all of the positive support from many of you!! I try to always message you back and it’s been great hearing your stories as well!”

Stage also shared a video of her workout that day, which included weighted lunges and squats, and side planks alongside her first son, James, 2.

Looking forward to meeting baby boy NEXT MONTH!!! 👶🏻 Baby flipped and is now head down 🙃 and weighs a little over 4.5 lbs. It's been quite an experience sharing my pregnancy journey so far but I really appreciate all of the positive support from many of you !! I try to always message you back and it's been great hearing your stories as well! 😘 A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Stage Reveals She’s Gained Just 18 Lbs. in Almost 8 Months of Pregnancy

In a workout video from Aug. 31, Stage said that despite constantly sharing the benefits of exercise during pregnancy, there are still people who accuse her of harming her baby.

“#8monthspregnant and I’m just doing the best that I can and what I believe is the healthiest for baby and myself,” she wrote. “There STILL seems to be some confusion and harsh ignorant opinions about exercising while pregnant and some of you believe it’s putting baby in danger. Do your research and you will see that working out while pregnant (with your doctors consent) has many benefits for mom and baby!”

Stage added words of encouragement for other women.

“Soooooo for all of the women out there who are doing the best they can, I’m proud of you!!! Creating life inside of us is a huge responsibility and we need to support each other instead of judging!!”