Sarah Stage Does Her First Postpartum Workout — with Her Baby: 'Please Don't Body Shame'

Sarah Stage is back in the fitness game!

The lingerie model did her first postpartum workout on Saturday, nine weeks after giving birth to her second child, son Logan Alexander.

“Although I have a long way to go to build my muscle strength and endurance back up again, (so please don’t body shame … again! As we all are different shapes and sizes) luckily there’s an inner strength that’s been building since I’ve had time to reflect,” Stage wrote of her fitness mindset.

She even made her workout a family affair by including baby Logan and his big brother, James, 2, in her moves. Stage did curtsey squats, front squats and more with Logan, and leg raises, squat jumps and hip raises with James.

Stage says that by working out with her kids, they get to spend more time together.

“I’ve learned that when I focus on being in the moment together with my babes and reducing my own expectations of what needs to be done in a day I’m more content because I know I can’t get these special moments back and all the little things don’t matter,” she says.

Plus, she gets “self-care” time with her workout.

“I’ve also realized that it’s important to also make self-care a priority and try to do something for ourselves daily,” Stage says. “This morning for me, it was doing a 20 minute workout at home. I know some mothers feel guilty about doing things for themselves and I’ve even gotten mom shamed for taking the time out for myself but if we are happy, then that makes us better wives, friends, daughters, mothers.”