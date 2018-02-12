It’s been a tough month so far for Sarah Stage.

Last week, the lingerie model known for her barely-there baby bump, revealed her oldest son, James, 2, was attacked by a dog and suffering from the flu – and also that her 4-month-old baby, Logan Alexander, was battling a cold.

It looked like Logan’s condition took a turn for the worse, when, two days ago, Stage shared an Instagram photo of herself and the baby at the hospital, where Logan was being treated for a respiratory virus.

“Logan’s RSV [Respiratory syncytial virus] caused him to have low oxygen levels so we were sent to the hospital yesterday, grateful we caught this nasty virus before things escalated even more,” she wrote. “One of the toughest moments of being a parent is not being able to take away your child’s discomfort when they are sick. All we can do is try our best to be strong and give him lots of cuddles. Thanks for all the support, reading your sweet comments really helps and takes my mind off of missing Jamesy and hubby.”

RELATED VIDEO: Model Sarah Stage Shows Off Barely-There Bump In Bikini At Six Months Pregnant

Luckily, it seems that Logan is on the road to recovery. “Logan is doing much better and we are SO ready to leave this hospital thanks for all of the well wishes,” the 33-year-old shared in post yesterday.

Stage first turned heads in March 2015 when she was 8 months pregnant with James, and people started to notice her tiny baby bump.

“I made a promise to myself that I wanted to get into the best shape that I could before I was pregnant, and once I was pregnant I worked with my trainer, and he had little workouts you could do while you were pregnant,” Stage told PEOPLE of how she stayed in shape throughout her pregnancy. “I wanted to maintain some sort of workout while I was pregnant.”

Now, she incorporates her kids in her workouts.

“I’ve learned that when I focus on being in the moment together with my babes and reducing my own expectations of what needs to be done in a day I’m more content because I know I can’t get these special moments back and all the little things don’t matter,” she said.