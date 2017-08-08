Sarah Stage Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini at 7 Months Pregnant: ‘Enjoying This Sun’

Sun’s out, baby bumps out!

Sarah Stage fit in some beach time on Monday, and showed off her abs — and 7-months-pregnant belly — in a pink bikini.

“#7monthspregnant & enjoying this sun,” Stage, 33, captioned the post on Instagram.

The model is now in her third trimester, and 29th week of pregnancy, with her second child.

“Hello #thirdtrimester!” Stage posted on July 31. “These past #7months have flown by. Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don’t plan on having any more babies after this one!!”

Stage — who is also a mom to 2-year-old son James — has constantly dealt with criticism over her small baby bump, but she doesn’t let them bother her.

“I choose to stay positive & I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls & bullies,” she wrote on Aug. 1. “It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong & even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself.”

“Our bodies are truly incredible & I feel blessed to be able to grow another healthy baby inside of me!” she adds.