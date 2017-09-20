Model Sarah Stage Keeps Up Her Workouts as She Hits Her 9th Month of Pregnancy

Sarah Stage is almost at the finish line.

The fit mom known for her barely-there baby bump is due to welcome her second child, a boy, on October 22. As she enters her final month of pregnancy, Stage continues to work on her fitness and share her milestones on Instagram.

In her most recent post, the 33-year-old is seen doing side planks alongside her 2-year-old son, James. “Ahhhh!! This week I’ll be #9monthspregnant. I’ve still decided to continue exercising 2x a week which has kept my energy level up (not as energized as James tho),” she captioned the video.

Stage, who previously revealed that she gained just 18 lbs. by the time she entered into her eighth month of pregnancy, also recently shared another big moment — her baby shower.

In a series of photos, the lingerie model is seen wearing two different, fitted gowns as she celebrated with family and friends.

Dress change because I'm so extra 🤰🏻loved this gown @ashleylaurenme #BabyShower 👶🏻 #AshleyLauren A post shared by MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

“Dress change because I’m so extra 🤰🏻loved this gown,” she captioned a photo of herself in a white Ashley Lauren dress.

In another picture, Stage poses with her husband in front of an adorably decorated table of sweets at the lavish shower, which was held at the Regency Event Venue in Glendale, California.

Stage, who has faced criticism for her small baby belly, has voiced encouragement for other pregnant women.

“Soooooo for all of the women out there who are doing the best they can, I’m proud of you!!! Creating life inside of us is a huge responsibility and we need to support each other instead of judging!!”