Model Sarah Stage Keeps Up Her Workouts as She Hits Her 9th Month of Pregnancy

Ahhhh!! This week I'll be #9monthspregnant 👶🏻 I've still decided to continue exercising 2x a week which has kept my energy level up (not as energized as James tho 😂) I wanted to share with you a Peaches N Cream protein smoothie recipe perfect for post workouts from my Nutrition Guide 🍑🥛💪🏼(LINK IN BIO) it's one of my favorites !) 1 cup almond milk 🍼 1 scoop @proteinworld peaches and cream protein powder 💪🏼 1 large peach 🍑 1/4 cup greek yogurt 5 ice cubes 💦 Sprinkle of cinnamon 🔥
Sarah Stage is almost at the finish line.
The fit mom known for her barely-there baby bump is due to welcome her second child, a boy, on October 22. As she enters her final month of pregnancy, Stage continues to work on her fitness and share her milestones on Instagram.
In her most recent post, the 33-year-old is seen doing side planks alongside her 2-year-old son, James. “Ahhhh!! This week I’ll be #9monthspregnant. I’ve still decided to continue exercising 2x a week which has kept my energy level up (not as energized as James tho),” she captioned the video.
RELATED VIDEO: Model Sarah Stage Shows Off Barely-There Bump In Bikini At Six Months Pregnant
Stage, who previously revealed that she gained just 18 lbs. by the time she entered into her eighth month of pregnancy, also recently shared another big moment — her baby shower.
In a series of photos, the lingerie model is seen wearing two different, fitted gowns as she celebrated with family and friends.
“Dress change because I’m so extra 🤰🏻loved this gown,” she captioned a photo of herself in a white Ashley Lauren dress.
We felt so loved yesterday at our baby shower 👶🏻 (SWIPE FOR MORE PICS) My beautiful friends @isabelalysa @jessicagiselle_ and @carrieminter went above and beyond to make everything so gorgeous!! Baby boy is already so spoiled and loved! #35weekspregnant @theaagroup Also, all the vendors are amazing !!!! FLOWERS 💐: @sunsetplazaflorist Cake & Desserts 🎂🍭: @sweetnothingscakeshop PHOTOBOOTH 👓: @kclphotobooth GOWN👗: @waltercollection DJ 🎧🎼: @djgoldieluxx GLAM💄: @valerie_star Goody Bags👜: @honest_beauty , @candlesbytreeves @slipsilkpillowcase 💧@essentiawater VENUE 🏢: @regencyla SNAPCHAT FILTER: @filteredevents And all of our friends and family who came out to celebrate and support us, we love you !
In another picture, Stage poses with her husband in front of an adorably decorated table of sweets at the lavish shower, which was held at the Regency Event Venue in Glendale, California.
Stage, who has faced criticism for her small baby belly, has voiced encouragement for other pregnant women.
“Soooooo for all of the women out there who are doing the best they can, I’m proud of you!!! Creating life inside of us is a huge responsibility and we need to support each other instead of judging!!”