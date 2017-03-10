Her Buffy Days Are Over, But Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Still Slaying Her Workouts

This article originally appeared on Health.com.

It’s hard to believe Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted on The WB 20 years ago today. On March 10, 1997, the world was introduced to Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Buffy Summers, a California teen chosen by fate to battle evil forces with super-human strength, endurance, agility, and healing powers.

During the show’s run (which lasted until 2003), Gellar reportedly performed many of her own stunts, and trained for her action-packed scenes with a combination of martial arts, gymnastics, and kickboxing. Today, the 39-year-old is still in fighting shape—and has the Instagram photos to prove it. Gellar mixes up her workouts with a combination of yoga, TRX, dance-cardio, Pilates reformer, and more.

She can even strike advanced yoga poses—in jeans:

Facebook live has me like…. A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Oct 17, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Aerial yoga inversions are no biggie for the former Vampire Slayer, either. She makes inverted lotus look utterly relaxing:

Ok after the week I've had, I'm seriously considering running away and joining the #circus. Thoughts? @aerialwarehouse A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 16, 2016 at 7:39am PDT

Gellar is also into TRX, which involves using a suspension strap system and your body weight to get the ultimate total-body strength workout. “My new #archnemesis …..the super #villain in my life…#trx It may take me some time, but I will conquer and defeat you too!! (well once I can walk again)” she wrote of the workout.

My new #archnemesis …..the super #villian in my life…#trx It may take me some time, but I will conquer and defeat you too!! 💪🏻💪🏻 (well once I can walk again) A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jul 26, 2016 at 6:56am PDT

She’s also shown her followers her sweet side through her workouts. Gellar recently regrammed a video from fellow former WB star Shannen Doherty, who is currently in treatment for cancer. Gellar is splayed on the floor after what seems to be an intense dance workout (Doherty posts them often on her own page). “I think I killed her,” says Doherty of a sweaty Gellar.

Did I or didn't I….. the #slayer and the #cancerslayer @sarahmgellar being supportive thru thick and thin. Love this woman #friendship A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

And in an adorable nod to Buffy, Doherty refers to herself as the #cancerslayer and to Gellar as the #slayer.

Feeling inspired by Gellar’s dedication to fitness? Get out there and slay your own workout.